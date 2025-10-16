Blueface’s Prison Release Could Be Just Weeks Away

BY Caroline Fisher 100 Views
Blueface Prison Release Weeks Away Hip Hop News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Blueface speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)
Blueface has been behind bars in California ever since turning himself in for an alleged probation violation last year.

Last January, Blueface turned himself in for an alleged probation violation, and he's been behind bars ever since. Now, however, it looks like his release could be right around the corner. According to No Jumper, the "Thotiana" rapper's parole eligibility date has been moved to November 2025. This means he could be back home within just a couple of weeks.

His mother Karlissa Saffold, on the other hand, claims it's days away. During a chat with TMZ last week, she delivered a brief update on her son, revealing that he's looking forward to his return.

"He’s doing well, he’s doing his push-ups and sit-ups and preparing to come home," she told the outlet. "I get to talk to him couple times a week, he talks to the kids. He’s excited about coming home and getting to work and being a dad and picking up where he left off." 

Blueface Release Date

Saffold previously discussed Blueface's incarceration on Instagram Live, suggesting that his prison time is karma for how he's treated her over the years. "They not sitting in jail for no other reason than disrespecting their mama, and they know that," she insisted. "They know how God feels about me, they know how God works about me, because they know I'm not gonna put nothing before God or before them."

"What you did to your mama costs," Saffold added. "And even though you're sorry, and even though you realized what you did, he's making sure that you know that when you leave this time, you never play with your mama again."

As for who else has been patiently awaiting Blueface's release, he has two children with Jaidyn Alexis and one with Chrisean Rock. He's also in a relationship with a woman named Angela, who reportedly moved in with his father in August. At the time of writing, his official release date is unconfirmed.

