DJ Akademiks Gets Up Close To Chrisean Rock And Fans Can't Believe It

Chrisean Rock has been going through some relationship-related drama as of late, something that DJ Akademiks was quick to bring up when he documented their recent link-up. He posted a picture to his Instagram Story of the two of them looking quite close together at the NBA YoungBoy show in New York City over the weekend, captioning it on Twitter with the message "Free Blueface."

Rock's ex is still behind bars for probation violations, and this selfie from Ak and Chrisean caused a lot of shocked fan reactions. Some of them jumped to conclusions based on the commentator and streamer's duck face and the reality television actress' befuddled expression.

Of course, this is all purely speculative gossip to stir the timeline up, so take this meeting with a massive grain of salt. DJ Akademiks and Blueface have had issues before, although it's not like either of them has the best relationship with Chrisean Rock, either. Nevertheless, it seems like everyone involved is going along with it and engaging in the ruckus. Except for the California rapper, who is still going through his prison sentence and trying to keep his head up.

DJ Akademiks Stream

Elsewhere, Chrisean Rock is dealing with some rowdy drama. She and her on-and-off boyfriend HoodTrophy Bino recently received a visit from police and Child Protective Services after a call to their hotel room. They reportedly received a $1,000 fine for smoking, and they reportedly got the call because folks spotted their children in the background of their Instagram Live session.

All the while, she continues to face conflict with Blueface's family, her own family members, and the social media firestorm around her. We will see if Chrisean is ever able to escape the cycle, or change it up for herself.