It's been a busy few months for both NBA YoungBoy and Chrisean Rock. Recently, however, they got the opportunity to link up in New York City, where he brought his "Make America Slime Again" tour last week. In a clip shared by The Shade Room, they're seen posing for a photo together on a sidewalk. She wore a big smile for the photo while he appeared to stay mostly neutral throughout the interaction.

This has led some social media users to speculate that he wasn't happy about it, though this is unconfirmed. After all, he could have just been exhausted from touring, or reflecting on his feud with Chrisean's ex Blueface.

"I don’t think he feelin it 😂," one Instagram commenter jokes. "One of them don’t wanna be there," another writes.

This isn't the first unexpected link-up Chrisean has been a part of recently either. DJ Akademiks also hopped online this weekend to share a selfie with the Baddies star. He raised eyebrows in the process too, as many thought they got a bit too close for comfort.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

She's been making headlines lately thanks to drama involving one of her exes, HoodTrophy Bino. Police and Child Protective Services even responded to a call to a hotel room they were staying in earlier this month. Reportedly, a livestream sparked concern for the two children who were in the room with them.

Allegedly, the room smelled like weed and nitrous gas for recreational use was found lying on the floor. They were hit with a $1K fine for smoking, though they do not appear to have faced any legal repercussions for the incident.