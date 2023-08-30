Chrisean Rock & Akademiks Get Into Explosive Argument On Instagram Live

Chrisean Rock has gained a slew of adversaries during her time in the limelight. Although her feud with her soon-to-be baby daddy, Blueface, has been highlighted over the years, she’s also faced criticism across the internet from notable personalities and the average social media user. Akademiks has undoubtedly been one of her most vocal critics, along with Blueface’s and finally, they addressed their issues with each other face-to-face. On the Zeus Network’s official Instagram, Chrisean and Akademiks took a moment to confront each other.

Akademiks kicked things off, explaining how he couldn’t celebrate Chrisean’s pregnancy due to her behavior. Although Ak said that he only gave her “fair criticism,” Chrisean said that he needed to step into the ring. “You’ve been moving like a violent beast on that network. I told you. I can’t co-sign a woman’s pregnancy when it’s supposed to be full of joy and love, acting the way you do,” Akademiks told her. However, Chrisean defended her actions, stating, “People get sh*t thrown at them all the time. It’s what comes with being a star.”

Read More: What Happened To Chrisean Rock's Tooth?

Akademiks & Chrisean Rock Kick Off

Ak explained his initial criticism surrounded her relationship with Blueface. However, she asked why he’s involving herself in her relationship.” Ak responded that she’s making millions of dollars by publicizing her relationship in the first place. He brought up the bottle incident while the CEO of Zeus explained that they don’t follow the couple 24/7. “I don’t like how you just threw that n***a to the curb after you sucked out all the clout out of him… you told that n***a he irrelevant and then now, you’re saying, ‘I’m a star’ and God did it for you. Blueface was right about that,” Akademiks told Chrisean. “I ain’t suck nothing out of that n***a. He sucked the life out of my dumba*s,” she responded.

Still, Chrisean Rock didn’t hold back on her criticism towards Akademiks. “This n***a don’t pick a side. One minute when he talkin’ sh*t about me, one minute he talkin’ sh*t about Blue. One minute he takin’ up for Blue,” she said. “Your fat ass annoying, you always got something to say.” In response, Ak stated, “You annoying too. We only know you for beating your baby daddy up.” That’s when Chrisean Rock said that he’s only getting clout for hopping on his live before presumably shutting down the Live. Check the clip out above.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Delivers Final Photo Dump Before Giving Birth, Says She’s Having A Boy