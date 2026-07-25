Donald Trump Jokes About Nicki Minaj Twerking During White House Shooting

Nicki Minaj has caught a lot of flack for supporting United States President Donald Trump, but he appreciates her passion despite still making jokes at her expense. At the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner last night (Friday, July 14), he made a joke about her twerking during 2026's initial date of the event.

For those unaware, they rescheduled the dinner because, back in April, a shooting occurred that derailed the event. Minaj was in attendance, and while reflecting on the alleged assassination attempt, Trump jokingly claimed she misunderstood the ruckus.

"But after hearing the gunshots, many people yelled, 'Get down! Get down!' Which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking," he remarked, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. "Can you believe it? 'Get down.' She's the only one that really understood what that meant."

We will see if the Queen of the Barbz responds to this joke or clarifies if she really twerked or not. Obviously, it's just a joke, and apparently one of the few that landed a little bit. This was Trump's first time attending a (full) WHCD, and his rocky relationship with a lot of press is no secret.

Nicki Minaj's Political Views

Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump reflects her passionate views on free speech, financial stability, and conservative social policies. She's promoted the "Trump Accounts" initiative from the U.S. Treasury, celebrated Elon Musk, and fought with Democrats and other left-of-center figures over these topics.

Some fans think Nicki is just speaking her mind openly without any reservations, whereas others accuse her of seeking favors from the administration. Both she and the administration itself have denied this time and time again, but it hasn't slowed down fans' criticisms or disappointment.

Elsewhere, though, Donald Trump's comments on Nicki Minaj aren't always in a joking manner. He's been appreciative of her support and even admires her beauty, as he called her "hot" just last month.