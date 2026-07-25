Donald Trump Jokes About Nicki Minaj Twerking During White House Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Donald Trump Nicki Minaj Twerking White House Shooting
Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, Nicki Minaj watches the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Donald Trump made a joke about Nicki Minaj's attendance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which was rescheduled due to a shooting.

Nicki Minaj has caught a lot of flack for supporting United States President Donald Trump, but he appreciates her passion despite still making jokes at her expense. At the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner last night (Friday, July 14), he made a joke about her twerking during 2026's initial date of the event.

For those unaware, they rescheduled the dinner because, back in April, a shooting occurred that derailed the event. Minaj was in attendance, and while reflecting on the alleged assassination attempt, Trump jokingly claimed she misunderstood the ruckus.

"But after hearing the gunshots, many people yelled, 'Get down! Get down!' Which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking," he remarked, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. "Can you believe it? 'Get down.' She's the only one that really understood what that meant."

We will see if the Queen of the Barbz responds to this joke or clarifies if she really twerked or not. Obviously, it's just a joke, and apparently one of the few that landed a little bit. This was Trump's first time attending a (full) WHCD, and his rocky relationship with a lot of press is no secret.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj's Political Views

Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump reflects her passionate views on free speech, financial stability, and conservative social policies. She's promoted the "Trump Accounts" initiative from the U.S. Treasury, celebrated Elon Musk, and fought with Democrats and other left-of-center figures over these topics.

Some fans think Nicki is just speaking her mind openly without any reservations, whereas others accuse her of seeking favors from the administration. Both she and the administration itself have denied this time and time again, but it hasn't slowed down fans' criticisms or disappointment.

Elsewhere, though, Donald Trump's comments on Nicki Minaj aren't always in a joking manner. He's been appreciative of her support and even admires her beauty, as he called her "hot" just last month.

We'll see if this dynamic stays mostly in the social media space or if Minaj becomes a larger part of Trump's circle. In any case, at least the WHCD was able to take place without a shooting threat this time around.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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