"Joe Budden Podcast" Debates Donald Trump's Latest Assassination Attempt

Over the weekend, a man named Cole Allen attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. It was a failed attempt, which ultimately led to Allen's arrest and the discovery of a manifesto.

Overall, the situation was extremely bizarre, and the whole country is talking about what went down. As you can imagine, platforms like The Joe Budden Podcast were all over this story. Political commentator Marc Lamont Hill has proven to be a massive addition to the show, and he is someone the cast looks to during these times.

During a recent segment on the podcast, Hill was asked about his thoughts on the attempted assassination. The former CNN pundit revealed that he doesn't think political violence is ever the answer, though he isn't exactly sad about it. Meanwhile, Joe Budden feels like this is a callous way of looking at things.

As the conversation continued, the co-hosts got into conspiracy theory territory. For instance, Parks suggested that this could all be some sort of way to garner sympathy amidst a nosedive in Trump's popularity. Simply put, some believe this to be an alleged "false flag."

Joe Budden On Donald Trump

This is a conspiracy theory that has become quite popular online as of late. However, there is no evidence to suggest that this is actually the case. Instead, Allen's manifesto outlines why he wanted to carry out such an attack.

Since the Summer of 2024, this has been the third attempt on Donald Trump's life. He was shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania. A few weeks later, someone tried to attack him at his golf course. Meanwhile, there was the most recent attempt on Saturday.

Political violence is seemingly on the rise in the United States. Back in September, Charlie Kirk was killed while giving a talk at a college campus in Utah.

The political climate in the United States has deteriorated over the past few years, and it is clear that the people are more divided than ever before.