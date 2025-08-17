Marc Lamont Hill Spills Coffee After Emanny Snaps On Him During “Joe Budden Podcast”

On a recent episode the Joe Budden Podcast, co-host Emanny finally had enough of Marc Lamont Hill. Hill, who became an official cast member at the end of 2024, has needled at everyone on the panel, and it has made for good entertainment. But, Emanny snapped after the latest remark.

After Emanny did some reading on air, he asked the rest of his cohosts if he “sounded crazy” following the test of his skills. “You sounded fine,” Hill said. “You did just what I expected.”

Emanny followed that remark by throwing an object at Hill from across the room, which hit him in the chest and caused Hill to spill his coffee. Hill and the rest of the cast started laughing, while Emanny told him to “stop playing.”

Marc Lamont Hill continued to laugh off the situation on X (formerly Twitter). "I think the only reasonable response to this is to strip Emanny and Joe of their eligibility for podder of the month in August," he said in reply to a post from JBTVCOMMUNITY. "I hate to see it happen, but we need accountability in order to heal."

Marc Lamont Hill Joe Budden Podcast

If @marclamonthill sues me or gets me removed from POTM eligibility, I’m filing a RICO against the whole network!!!” Emanny said on X, taking a similarly unserious tone after what could have been a much larger ordeal.

The two have been on opposite ends of arguments in the past, which is essentially a necessary part of being a cast member on the JBP.