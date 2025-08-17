Marc Lamont Hill Spills Coffee After Emanny Snaps On Him During “Joe Budden Podcast”

BY Devin Morton 844 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
marc-Lamont-hill-emanny-throw-budden-hip-hop-news
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Marc Lamont Hill Onstage during 2023 A3C Conference day 1 on September 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Emanny threw an object at Marc Lamont Hill after Hill made fun of his reading skills on the show, but it did not seem to be too serious.

On a recent episode the Joe Budden Podcast, co-host Emanny finally had enough of Marc Lamont Hill. Hill, who became an official cast member at the end of 2024, has needled at everyone on the panel, and it has made for good entertainment. But, Emanny snapped after the latest remark.

After Emanny did some reading on air, he asked the rest of his cohosts if he “sounded crazy” following the test of his skills. “You sounded fine,” Hill said. “You did just what I expected.”

Emanny followed that remark by throwing an object at Hill from across the room, which hit him in the chest and caused Hill to spill his coffee. Hill and the rest of the cast started laughing, while Emanny told him to “stop playing.”

Marc Lamont Hill continued to laugh off the situation on X (formerly Twitter). "I think the only reasonable response to this is to strip Emanny and Joe of their eligibility for podder of the month in August," he said in reply to a post from JBTVCOMMUNITY. "I hate to see it happen, but we need accountability in order to heal." 

Read More: Joe Budden Laughs At Hate Post Trolling Drake For Gambling Livestream

Marc Lamont Hill Joe Budden Podcast

If @marclamonthill sues me or gets me removed from POTM eligibility, I’m filing a RICO against the whole network!!!” Emanny said on X, taking a similarly unserious tone after what could have been a much larger ordeal.

The two have been on opposite ends of arguments in the past, which is essentially a necessary part of being a cast member on the JBP.

Hill also sparked some debate on the show (and among its fans) after insinuating that someone on the panel voted for Donald Trump in 2024. Hill did not name names, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation from running rampant in recent weeks. Emanny throwing that object at Hill will probably be far from the last time the two get into a bit of a tiff, but it’s good that it didn’t get any worse than that.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
2023 A3C Conference Music DJ Akademiks Goes Scorched Earth On Marc Lamont Hill 3.4K
NASCAR: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Music “The Joe Budden Podcast” Debates If Ice Cube Needs To Stay Out Of Kendrick Lamar’s Way 3.0K
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 TV Joe Budden's Co-Hosts Have Humorous Confrontation About Patreon Earning, Melyssa Ford Talks To Management 2.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
Comments 1