DJ Akademiks Goes Scorched Earth On Marc Lamont Hill

DJ Akademiks went on a scathing rant about Marc Lamont Hill during a recent live stream that's circulating on social media. To do so, he accused him of not being relevant enough in hip-hop media to be worth engaging in a debate.

"He's in my world now. I'm not on CNN," Ak began. "If I was on CNN, I'd be like, 'Can you get me with Marc Lamont Hill? I want to debate him.' No. He's in my world. He's not on a hip-hop ranking list. I am. I'm number one. So, I don't wanna go debate y'all little favorite who's like number 600. Sorry, I don't do that."

From there, Ak argued that Marc Lamont Hill is only relevant during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef and whoever speaks with him only validates his credentials. "If he not top 5 or top 10, I'm not giving no handouts. Here's the thing, I never got no handouts, and when it was time for n****s to try and cancel me, every n***a tried to cancel me," Ak said.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the rant. One user sided with Ak, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "As much as I cannot stand AK one thing he got a point on is these people that was talking down on content creators finally joining the content creation wave many others say the same." Another countered: "To sum it up. Ak is avoiding all competent thinking ppl and will debate random fans on discord from now on where it’s safe

Who Is Marc Lamont Hill?

Marc Lamont Hill originally made a name for himself as a political commentator for CNN and Fox News. CNN fired him in 2018, a move that came shortly after he gave a controversial speech in front of the United Nations in which he voiced support for the people of Palestine.

More recently, Hill has served as a cast member on The Joe Budden Podcast while also teaching urban education at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York City.