DJ Akademiks Goes Scorched Earth On Marc Lamont Hill

BY Cole Blake 3.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 A3C Conference
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Marc Lamont Hill Onstage during 2023 A3C Conference day 1 on September 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
DJ Akademiks says he'll speak with Marc Lamont Hill once the former CNN commentator gets his hip-hop credentials up.

DJ Akademiks went on a scathing rant about Marc Lamont Hill during a recent live stream that's circulating on social media. To do so, he accused him of not being relevant enough in hip-hop media to be worth engaging in a debate.

"He's in my world now. I'm not on CNN," Ak began. "If I was on CNN, I'd be like, 'Can you get me with Marc Lamont Hill? I want to debate him.' No. He's in my world. He's not on a hip-hop ranking list. I am. I'm number one. So, I don't wanna go debate y'all little favorite who's like number 600. Sorry, I don't do that."

From there, Ak argued that Marc Lamont Hill is only relevant during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef and whoever speaks with him only validates his credentials. "If he not top 5 or top 10, I'm not giving no handouts. Here's the thing, I never got no handouts, and when it was time for n****s to try and cancel me, every n***a tried to cancel me," Ak said.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the rant. One user sided with Ak, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "As much as I cannot stand AK one thing he got a point on is these people that was talking down on content creators finally joining the content creation wave many others say the same." Another countered: "To sum it up. Ak is avoiding all competent thinking ppl and will debate random fans on discord from now on where it’s safe

Read More: DJ Akademiks Vs. The Culture: A Legacy Of L’s & Feuds

Who Is Marc Lamont Hill?

Marc Lamont Hill originally made a name for himself as a political commentator for CNN and Fox News. CNN fired him in 2018, a move that came shortly after he gave a controversial speech in front of the United Nations in which he voiced support for the people of Palestine.

More recently, Hill has served as a cast member on The Joe Budden Podcast while also teaching urban education at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York City.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Reveals He Signed With Kick For A Brand New Streaming Agreement

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 Viral Myron Gaines Responds To Joe Budden's Critique Of Him Following Viral Piers Morgan Interview 1.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.8K
NASCAR: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Music “The Joe Budden Podcast” Debates If Ice Cube Needs To Stay Out Of Kendrick Lamar’s Way 2.9K
BET Presents "An Evening With 'The Quad'" At The Paley Center Pop Culture Marc Lamont Hill Defends North West’s Casting In "The Lion King" Amid Nepotism Criticism 631