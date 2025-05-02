DJ Akademiks Reveals He Signed With Kick For A Brand New Streaming Agreement

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.0K Views
DJ Akademiks Kick Streaming Agreement Hip Hop News
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks didn't reveal many details about this Kick partnership, but he assured viewers he will still stream on various platforms.

As one of the most popular and impactful hip-hop content creators and reporters today, DJ Akademiks understandably has various platforms for his livestreams. There's YouTube, Twitch, Rumble, and now Kick thanks to a recently signed agreement with the company.

During his recent stream, as caught by AkademiksTV on Twitter, the media personality clarified this isn't a "deal" per se. Instead, this is a matter of broadcast syndication; in other words, giving a platform permission to broadcast your content in a non-exclusive manner.

"We are expanding to another platform," DJ Akademiks recently remarked on his livestream. "I know we tried TikTok, we're going back to TikTok. [...] Again, we're not subtracting, we're only ever adding, right? We have agreed in principle for a deal – or, not necessarily a deal. It's not really a deal. But an agreement... I'll call it syndication. 'Cause that's what they would call it in the radio world.

"We'll be syndicating the stream starting Monday (May 5)," Ak continued. "We'll be syndicating the stream on Kick. [...] We do have a page on there. [...] I've talked to them and we will be bringing the stream over there. [...] Whatever viewing experience you like, watch me from there. I multistream, usually I just see the numbers. I don't care where the f**k y'all watching from."

DJ Akademiks Kanye West Interview

This means Akademiks will still use all his other platforms to share his streams, so don't fret if you prefer another method. This is also very notable because of DJ Akademiks' big media ally these days, who himself is having a bit of a moment in the streaming world.

Of course, we're talking about Kanye West. His interview with Ak was controversial but nonetheless massive, and they have supported each other a lot in recent months. This comes as the Yeezy mogul is streaming with the likes of Akademiks himself, Sneako, N3on, and more.

Does this mean we will get a part two to their interview on a platform like Kick? DJ Akademiks and Kanye West haven't updated that, so we will see if they eventually work out the sequel they wanted to set up.

In the meantime, we're sure Ak will have plenty more hot takes and commentary to share on his stream, no matter which one you're watching. The question is what platforms will allow certain content and how he and his team will navigate their differences.

