DJ Akademiks Takes The High Road As Megan Thee Stallion Struggles To Chart With "Whenever"

DJ Akademiks argued that Megan Thee Stallion isn't in the same tier as Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj.

DJ Akademiks says Megan Thee Stallion isn't on the same level as some of the other top female hip-hop aritsts. During a recent livestream, he explained why in response to her new single, "Whenever."

Ak began by noting that many fans expected Megan Thee Stallion to break into the same tier as Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj. "That's just not true," he said. "In reality, Megan Thee Stallion's not even hotter than GloRilla. And I'm not saying this to disrespect her, I'm just saying the truth. For me, a flop is always proportional. A flop means you think a person's gonna do this, but they do this."

From there, Ak said that he views 1.2 million streams for her new single, "Whenever," to be a success. "She's just gotta build back a little bit. I told you, there's a lot of obstacles in her way but if you thought she was some huge artist, no. So 1.2 million streams in four days, that's alright," he concluded.

As a clip of Akademiks' comments has been circulating on social media, fans have been having plenty of takes on his stance. "Megan is a independent artist she has no label she doing everything on her own what do ppl expect," one user noted on X (formerly twitter). Another similarly argued: "This guy is delusional. Lmao the hate for Megan is crazy. Spotify streams does not determine the caliber of an artist. Meg is independent. All the women u named except Nicki has the machine."

Megan Thee Stallion's "Whenever"

Megan Thee Stallion dropped "Whenever" on April 25 through her Hot Girl Productions. The song arrived shortly after her performances at Coachella, earlier this month. She made several headlines for the sets, including for seemingly dissing Nicki Minaj as well as responding to Slim Thug's attempt at flirting with her on social media.

Last year, Megan dropped an expanded reissue of her third studio album, Megan, which she dubbed, Act II. To do so, she teamed up with Flo Milli, Twice, Spiritbox, and RM of BTS. She has yet to officially announce her plans for her next project.

