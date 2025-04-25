Megan Thee Stallion Is Doing Whatever "Whenever" She Wants In Confident Visual For Newest Single

Megan Thee Stallion has every reason to feel as self-assured as she does right now and the video for "Whenever" shows that.

But it works so well with Megan's uber-confident and provocative lyrics that show she's ready for whatever, "Whenever." The music video, which is already trending very well on YouTube, displays said attitude. From expressing her sexual freedom to serving stunning poses in body-hugging get-ups, she's got the command of every extra in the visual. You can check out the creative and hilarious video, directed by Zac Dov Wiesel, below.

It's her first single of 2025 and it's going to be one of them ones for the 30-year-old. The track has a presence to it right away thanks to the expertly flipped sample of Ms. Cherry's "It's Whatever." It's an incredibly deep pull as the song has barely any play on streaming and is the artist's only song.

"Breakin' down and I had the whole world watchin' / But the worst part is really who watched me / Every night I cried, I almost died / And nobody close tried to stop it." The dismal end to her relationship with record producer Pardison Fontaine and the taxing Tory Lanez shooting were major catalysts for her depression, loneliness, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion has certainly had her ups and down in her life. Just go back and listen to a song like "Cobra," for example. Even though she's one of the hottest rappers in the world period, she was going through a lot behind closed doors. Making matters worse is that even with all of the supporters, she felt alone.

