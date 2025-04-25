Megan Thee Stallion Is Doing Whatever "Whenever" She Wants In Confident Visual For Newest Single

Megan Thee Stallion has certainly had her ups and down in her life. Just go back and listen to a song like "Cobra," for example. Even though she's one of the hottest rappers in the world period, she was going through a lot behind closed doors. Making matters worse is that even with all of the supporters, she felt alone.
"Breakin' down and I had the whole world watchin' / But the worst part is really who watched me / Every night I cried, I almost died / And nobody close tried to stop it." The dismal end to her relationship with record producer Pardison Fontaine and the taxing Tory Lanez shooting were major catalysts for her depression, loneliness, and more.
But things have been on the up and up for the H-Town Hottie over the last several months and change. Megan Thee Stallion is doing great as an independent artist with her Hot Girl Productions imprint. From singles, her self-funded music videos, and of course, MEGAN and its deluxe, ACT II, she's building a musical empire.
Megan Thee Stallion "Whenever" Music Video
Elsewhere, she's been landing brand deals left and right, launched her own tequila called Chicas Divertidas, and is gaining momentum with legal wins against Lanez. Overall, Megan Thee Stallion is just in a healthier place mentally and musically and its evident with "Whenever."
It's her first single of 2025 and it's going to be one of them ones for the 30-year-old. The track has a presence to it right away thanks to the expertly flipped sample of Ms. Cherry's "It's Whatever." It's an incredibly deep pull as the song has barely any play on streaming and is the artist's only song.
But it works so well with Megan's uber-confident and provocative lyrics that show she's ready for whatever, "Whenever." The music video, which is already trending very well on YouTube, displays said attitude. From expressing her sexual freedom to serving stunning poses in body-hugging get-ups, she's got the command of every extra in the visual. You can check out the creative and hilarious video, directed by Zac Dov Wiesel, below.