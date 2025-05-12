Myron Gaines Responds To Joe Budden's Critique Of Him Following Viral Piers Morgan Interview

BY Zachary Horvath 702 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
A heated debate over freedom of speech and racism involving Piers Morgan, Myron Gaines, and Marc Lamont Hill went viral.

A few days ago, an interview on Piers Morgan's show Piers Morgan Uncensored, went completely awry. The British political commentator and journalist brought on a handful of guests to discuss a viral video on social media. FreshandFit host Myron Gaines, activist Marc Lamont Hill, and trad-wife content creator Lilly Gaddis all got into it.

The video that was in question was of a Minnesota woman and controversial TikToker, Shiloh Hendrix calling a five-year-old Black boy the N-word. The reason for her racist outburst was because the boy was allegedly grabbing a toy out of Hendrix's child's diaper bag.

She defended her actions adding, "I would use that word if he's acting like that." Where things went totally left in this Piers Morgan debate is when Gaddis, who is something of a White supremacist, defended Hendrix's disgusting actions.

Morgan then pressured Gaddis asking her if she too was a "despicable racist." "I guess so. I don't care," she said dismissively. She also claimed that she says the N-word "whenever" she feels like it.

It's worth nothing that Gaddis wants to live in a world where society doesn't shame people for speaking freely.

Piers Morgan made the situation worse after he egged Gaddis into saying the N-word. "Well, go on then, say it. Go on. Go on. Say the N-word," he urged. This led Marc Lamont Hill to explode.

"No, no, no, no! I don’t want you to invite this woman to say a racially harmful term in front of me, because I’m the only ni*** on here. So, if she says it, I’m the victim of it. Please don’t invite her for ratings to call me the N-word because that’s basically what it’s going to be."

Read More: 2017-2018 Hip-Hop: Why It Was Far From The Genre's Worst Year

Piers Morgan Lilly Gaddis

Piers then cut it off there before things got even more out of control.

However, another subplot in all of this is the tension between Myron Gaines and Hill. The latter's repeated use of "Uncle Tom" term caught the attention of Joe Budden and his podcast crew, leading them to invite Hill onto their platform.

The rapper turned hip-hop commentator's critique, as well as Hill's led Gaines to clap back with a lengthy response on Twitter. You can read that above. Basically, Gaines, says that Hill and Budden are uneducated in a way and that freedom of speech is going to be more common due to Donald Trump's second presidency.

Budden and Gaines have jawed with each other before, with the former calling the latter "too ignorant, inexperienced, insecure, fragile and weak." That was because of the men's lifestyle influencer being too hateful of Black people and women in particular.

Read More: Top 50 Best Rap Albums Of The Decade So Far

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2023 A3C Conference Music DJ Akademiks Goes Scorched Earth On Marc Lamont Hill 3.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.8K
jag liar Music Jaguar Wright Challenged: The Big Names Branding Her A Liar 6.9K
Joe Budden In Concert - New York, NY Music Joe Budden Proclaims Himself To Be "General Manager Of The Year" Amid Fan Jokes 1102