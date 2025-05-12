A few days ago, an interview on Piers Morgan's show Piers Morgan Uncensored, went completely awry. The British political commentator and journalist brought on a handful of guests to discuss a viral video on social media. FreshandFit host Myron Gaines, activist Marc Lamont Hill, and trad-wife content creator Lilly Gaddis all got into it.

The video that was in question was of a Minnesota woman and controversial TikToker, Shiloh Hendrix calling a five-year-old Black boy the N-word. The reason for her racist outburst was because the boy was allegedly grabbing a toy out of Hendrix's child's diaper bag.

She defended her actions adding, "I would use that word if he's acting like that." Where things went totally left in this Piers Morgan debate is when Gaddis, who is something of a White supremacist, defended Hendrix's disgusting actions.

Morgan then pressured Gaddis asking her if she too was a "despicable racist." "I guess so. I don't care," she said dismissively. She also claimed that she says the N-word "whenever" she feels like it.

It's worth nothing that Gaddis wants to live in a world where society doesn't shame people for speaking freely.

Piers Morgan made the situation worse after he egged Gaddis into saying the N-word. "Well, go on then, say it. Go on. Go on. Say the N-word," he urged. This led Marc Lamont Hill to explode.

"No, no, no, no! I don’t want you to invite this woman to say a racially harmful term in front of me, because I’m the only ni*** on here. So, if she says it, I’m the victim of it. Please don’t invite her for ratings to call me the N-word because that’s basically what it’s going to be."

Piers then cut it off there before things got even more out of control.

However, another subplot in all of this is the tension between Myron Gaines and Hill. The latter's repeated use of "Uncle Tom" term caught the attention of Joe Budden and his podcast crew, leading them to invite Hill onto their platform.

The rapper turned hip-hop commentator's critique, as well as Hill's led Gaines to clap back with a lengthy response on Twitter. You can read that above. Basically, Gaines, says that Hill and Budden are uneducated in a way and that freedom of speech is going to be more common due to Donald Trump's second presidency.

Budden and Gaines have jawed with each other before, with the former calling the latter "too ignorant, inexperienced, insecure, fragile and weak." That was because of the men's lifestyle influencer being too hateful of Black people and women in particular.