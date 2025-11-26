Marc Lamont Hill Goes Off On Brian McKnight For Claiming He Could "Destroy" Him

Social justice activist and Temple professor, Marc Lamont Hill speaks at the Palestinian Community Center, in Clifton. Hill, who was fired from CNN in November after giving a pro-Palestine speech at the UN, talked about human rights and the importance of speaking the truth no matter the consequences. Sunday, March 24, 2019 © Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Images
Marc Lamont Hill labeled Brian McKnight an "asshole" and explained his reasoning in lengthy detail on "The Joe Budden Podcast."

Marc Lamont Hill has issued a response to Brian McKnight after the singer called him out during a recent appearance on Anton Daniels' podcast. Reacting to the singer saying that he "would destroy" him, Hill went off and futher accused him of being an "asshole."

"I would destroy that dude. Not physically. You don't even know me, but you called me an asshole?" McKnight said in the interview, before Daniels chimed in to label Hill a pseudointellectual.

Reacting to the comments on The Joe Budden Podcast, Hill said: "I don't remember us saying nothing that crazy about him. I don't remember calling him an asshole, but he is an asshole. Let me be clear: Brian McKnight, you are an asshole. It's not a beef. We ain't got no issues, you're just an asshole. I'm basing that on having interviewed Brian McKnight lots of times... You were rude and nasty to everybody on my crew and my team. You were nice to me, but the measure of being an asshole isn't how you treat the host, it's how you treat everybody around them."

Brian McKnight's Family Drama

From there, he recalled a time he witnessed McKnight allegedly reject a fan who politely asked him for an autograph at an airport. He added that he may not know him and that his family business isn't his business, but noted that McKnight is the one who has made his family drama public knowledge. "When you put your family, in public, on blast, that might make you an asshole," he remarked.

Marc Lamont Hill then referenced Brian McKight labeling his children "evil" back in 2024. At the time, he said in a video on Instagram: “In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity — even if that evil and negativity is related [to you]," as caught by Page Six.

