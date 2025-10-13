The Joe Budden Podcast has been home to plenty of heated debates and discussions over the years, and the latest episode was no exception. At one point in the conversation, QueenzFlip and Marc Lamont Hill began to clash. Needless to say, this made for a tense and uncomfortable few minutes for everyone involved. In a clip shared by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X, the two of them are seen arguing about how they each act when they're not on the podcast, what they choose to make public, and more.

Eventually, the situation escalated to the point where the two of them wanted to "talk outside." Budden made it clear that he wasn't going to allow the ordeal to continue on the premises. While the moment left both their co-hosts and viewers in shock, this is far from the first time something like this has happened on the podcast.

Back in August, for example, Marc Lamont Hill got into it with Emanny. The latter ended up launching an object across the room, causing the former to spill his coffee.

Joe Budden Podcast Fight

Marc Lamont Hill proceeded to poke fun at the situation on X. "I think the only reasonable response to this is to strip Emanny and Joe of their eligibility for podder of the month in August," he joked at the time. "I hate to see it happen, but we need accountability in order to heal."

Emanny was quick to fire back. "If @marclamonthill sues me or gets me removed from POTM eligibility, I’m filing a RICO against the whole network!!!” he jokingly declared.

This isn't the only moment that left Joe Budden Podcast viewers split recently either. During this latest episode, Budden also reacted to a judge's decision to dismiss Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The lawsuit was filed earlier this year. In it, the Toronto rapper alleged that the company artificially inflated the success of Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."