Brian McKnight Allegedly Rejected Dying Son Niko's Plea For Love

BY Caroline Fisher 655 Views
Brian McKnight Allegedly Rejected Dying Son Music News
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Brian McKnight performs at OVO Arena Wembley on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
During a recent interview, Brian McKnight Jr. recalled a heartbreaking phone call he received from his brother Niko shortly before he died.

Earlier this year, Brian McKnight's estranged son Niko passed away. He was 32 years old, and had been battling colon cancer for two years. During a recent interview with Marc Lamont Hill, Niko's brother Brian McKnight Jr. revealed that shortly before his passing, he contacted his father. Sadly, however, the conversation didn't go the way he'd hoped.

"One of the darkest and coldest and most disheartening memories of my life is the day my brother [Niko] calls me sobbing — with all he’s going through — looking death in the eye, to tell me I’m right about telling him not to call my father because I knew what was going to happen," McKnight Jr. recalled, as seen in a clip shared by The Shade Room.

"Because I knew where my dad was, I told [Niko], 'Dad is gone,'" he continued. "All my brother wanted, needed, asked for was my father to tell him he loves him," he added. "My father responds to my brother, 'I can’t arbitrarily say that I love you.' But this is the man that wanted to help him?"

Niko McKnight Death

While McKnight refused to offer Niko love and support, the same can't be said for his mother, Julie. Following his death, she took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to him, reflecting on his life and promising to honor his legacy.

"He is the purest, sweetest human we’ve been blessed to have," she wrote. "He is a loving husband… Caring and playful uncle… The other half to his brother and a fierce protector of his two sisters… a friend and mention to many… A talented photographer and gifted musician… a son that I was gifted that I will forever be proud of. His legacy of kindness, laughter, generosity and strength will love on. That’s MY boy and I couldn’t be prouder."

