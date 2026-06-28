People Are Using Flashlights To Crack Nike's Kobe Mystery Boxes

Fans have found a way to peek inside the Kobe 4 Protro Draft Day Pack mystery bags. Shining a flashlight through the gold wrapping reveals the shoe inside.

Buyers have shared clips online showing the trick in action. The method appears to work because of how thin the wrapping material is.

Nike released this pack to mark 30 years since Kobe Bryant's 1996 NBA Draft. The collection includes 14 total colorways, each sealed inside matching gold packaging. Thirteen pairs represent teams that passed on drafting Bryant that year. A 14th pair, done in Lakers gold, completes the full set.

Most colorways start with a white leather upper hiding a second color underneath. Wearing down the leather reveals each team's primary color over time. The flashlight trick lets buyers guess the colorway without damaging the shoe. That makes it useful for anyone hoping to land a specific team pair.

Mystery box style releases have grown more common across sneakers recently. Nike borrowed the format from trends popularized by collectible toy lines.

Buyers won't know their exact pair until they open the packaging themselves. For now, the flashlight method offers a workaround.

Kobe Bryant Mystery Box

The Kobe 4 Protro Draft Day Pack ties directly into Bryant's draft history. Thirteen colorways represent the teams that picked before the Lakers selected him. The Charlotte Hornets are also included, since they originally held his draft rights. A 14th colorway, done in gold, represents the Lakers themselves.

Each white based pair hides a second color underneath the leather upper. Scuffing or sanding the surface slowly reveals that hidden team color. That design adds a layer of interaction beyond just opening the box. Combined with the blind packaging, it turns the release into more of an experience.