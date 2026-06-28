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Sneakers
People Are Using Flashlights To Crack Nike's Kobe Mystery Boxes
Fans have discovered an innovative flashlight trick that reveals which colorway sits inside Nike's Kobe mystery bags.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 28, 2026