First Look At The NOCTA x Nike KD Apparel Collection

BY Ben Atkinson
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2014 ESPYS - Backstage &amp; Audience
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: ESPYs host Drake with NBA player Kevin Durant with the award for best Male Athlete at the The 2014 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
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The NOCTA x Nike KD apparel collection has surfaced featuring a Montrose Christian High School jersey and a graphic tee.

The NOCTA x Nike KD apparel collection is starting to take shape. Early images of the full collection have now surfaced online. The pieces also tie directly into Kevin Durant's personal story and history.

One of the standout pieces is inspired by Durant's Montrose Christian High School basketball jersey. The images show a green and white jersey with "Montrose Christian" and the number 3 on the front. It also carries NOCTA and Nike co-branding in a clean combination of KD's past and present.

The second piece is even more striking. A white graphic tee features a large halftone print of a young Kevin Durant holding a stack of cash. The collection includes a graphic print referencing Durant's old MySpace profile picture to illustrate the era he grew up in. It is one of the most personal pieces of apparel attached to any NBA signature line in recent memory.

The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 collection is expected to release in Fall 2026. The footwear and apparel are expected to drop together as a full package. More pieces from the collection are still expected to surface before an official launch.

The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 sneakers are expected to retail for $155, available via Nike and NOCTA. The apparel pricing has not yet been confirmed.

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NOCTA x Nike KD Apparel Collection

The NOCTA x Nike KD apparel collection is rooted in Durant's upbringing and early life.

The Montrose Christian jersey is the most cultural piece a green and white mesh uniform with bold white block lettering and the number 3. Further, white double stripes run down the sides, with NOCTA branding sitting below the Nike wordmark at the hem.

The graphic tee on the other hand is interesting. A massive half image of a young KD holding cash covers the entire front of a white tee. It references an era before the fame, making it one of the most personal items to ever be attached to a basketball signature collection.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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