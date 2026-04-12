First Look At The NOCTA x Nike KD Apparel Collection

The NOCTA x Nike KD apparel collection is starting to take shape. Early images of the full collection have now surfaced online. The pieces also tie directly into Kevin Durant's personal story and history.

One of the standout pieces is inspired by Durant's Montrose Christian High School basketball jersey. The images show a green and white jersey with "Montrose Christian" and the number 3 on the front. It also carries NOCTA and Nike co-branding in a clean combination of KD's past and present.

The second piece is even more striking. A white graphic tee features a large halftone print of a young Kevin Durant holding a stack of cash. The collection includes a graphic print referencing Durant's old MySpace profile picture to illustrate the era he grew up in. It is one of the most personal pieces of apparel attached to any NBA signature line in recent memory.

The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 collection is expected to release in Fall 2026. The footwear and apparel are expected to drop together as a full package. More pieces from the collection are still expected to surface before an official launch.

The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 sneakers are expected to retail for $155, available via Nike and NOCTA. The apparel pricing has not yet been confirmed.

NOCTA x Nike KD Apparel Collection

The NOCTA x Nike KD apparel collection is rooted in Durant's upbringing and early life.

The Montrose Christian jersey is the most cultural piece a green and white mesh uniform with bold white block lettering and the number 3. Further, white double stripes run down the sides, with NOCTA branding sitting below the Nike wordmark at the hem.