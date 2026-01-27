Drake & Kevin Durant NOCTA Collaboration Coming This Summer

BY Ben Atkinson
drake-kevin-durant-nocta-collaboration-sneaker-news
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Kevin Durant and Drake attend Kevin Durant's 25th Birthday Party at Avenue on September 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Drake and Kevin Durant are collaborating on a NOCTA collection dropping summer, featuring a futuristic sneaker design.

Drake and Kevin Durant are teaming up for an upcoming NOCTA collaboration this summer. The partnership brings together two of the biggest names in music and basketball.

Ovrnundr reports that the Drake & Kevin Durant NOCTA collaboration is releasing in the summer of 2026. A retail price is expected at $155.

NOCTA, Drake's Nike sub-label, is expanding beyond just the 6 God's solo releases. This marks a major moment for the brand with KD joining the roster. The collaboration will feature a signature sneaker designed specifically for this partnership between Drake and Durant.

Mockup images have surfaced showing a sleek, futuristic silhouette unlike anything currently available. The design language pulls from both Drake's minimalist aesthetic and Durant's performance basketball needs.

That streamlined profile suggests this could work both on and off the court. Apparel is also expected to drop alongside the sneaker release this summer season. NOCTA has built a reputation for high-quality technical gear with street appeal.

Adding Kevin Durant's input should bring even more athletic credibility to the collection. Expect hoodies, pants, and accessories that match the sneaker's design language perfectly.

Kevin Durant x Drake Nocta

The mockup image shows an incredibly sleek and futuristic low-top design that looks like it's been sculpted from a single piece of material. The silhouette is super streamlined with these flowing curves and sharp angular lines that give it an almost alien spaceship aesthetic.

You can see what appears to be a molded upper construction with integrated lacing pods running down the center, keeping everything minimal and clean. There's a distinctive cutout or window detail on the lateral side that adds visual interest while possibly serving a functional purpose for breathability or weight reduction.

The midsole flows seamlessly into the upper with no visible stitching or harsh transitions, creating that one-piece look that's so popular in modern performance footwear.

vEen though it's just a mockup rendering, you can tell this is meant to be lightweight and fast. Overall, it's perfect for someone like KD who relies on speed and agility on the court.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
