The Air Jordan 9 Boot "Olive" Is Coming Back For The First Time Since 2017

A fan favorite is making its return. The Air Jordan 9 Boot "Olive" is expected to return this year. It has been nearly a decade since sneakerheads last had a real shot at this one.

Modern Notoriety reports that the Air Jordan 9 Boot "Olive" is dropping in the Holiday of 2026.

The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG "Olive" originally released on December 6th, 2017. Before that, the boot silhouette was rarely seen. Its return was a surprise then, and its comeback now carries just as much weight.

The Boot version of the AJ9 takes the classic silhouette in a completely different direction. It trades the standard basketball profile for a rugged, cold-weather build. Metal eyelets, a thick outsole, and premium suede paneling make it one of Jordan Brand's most unique releases.

The "Olive" colorway has a long and layered history within the Air Jordan 9 lineup. It originally debuted in 1993 and slowly developed a passionate following over time. The Boot interpretation gave the colorway new life and new purpose.

The Air Jordan 9 Boot "Wheat" and "Black Gum" colorways are already available, signaling that Jordan Brand is heavily investing in the Boot silhouette again. The "Olive" return feels like the natural next chapter. Holiday 2026 cannot come fast enough for fans who have been waiting on this one.

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Air Jordan 9 Boot "Olive" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 9 Boot "Olive" features a durable boot-style build with black leather uppers, olive suede mudguards, and bold red accents, blending street style with outdoor functionality. The black leather covers most of the upper, with the olive suede wrapping the heel, ankle, and mudguard for a warm, earthy contrast.

Red Jumpman branding lands on the outsole for a subtle but sharp pop of color. Metal eyelets replace the standard plastic ones, giving the shoe a more rugged, premium feel.