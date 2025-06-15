Ja Morant’s "Max Volume" Nike Ja 3 Might Be The Wildest Yet

The Nike Ja 3 “Max Volume” turns heads with a wild mix of neon pink and purple, matching Ja Morant’s electric playstyle. This isn’t just another colorway, it’s one of the boldest designs we’ve seen on Morant’s third signature silhouette.

Bright, loud, and unapologetic, the shoe looks like it was made for players who want all eyes on them, whether they’re on a fast break or just walking into the gym. Nike and Ja have built something special with this line.

The Ja 1 set the tone with its lightweight build and fast feel. The Ja 2 brought in more structure and style. But the Ja 3? It's shaping up to be the loudest and most experimental yet. From colorways to materials, it’s clear Nike is leaning into Ja’s flair and personality.

The photos here show a bright mesh upper, mismatched purple-and-pink outsole, and icy mint Swoosh. Details like the “Twelve” heel embroidery and Ja Morant’s logo on the tongue keep it personal. Overall, this pair doesn’t just show off, it's built for movement.

This Nike Ja 3 features a lightweight mesh upper in high-energy pink with purple tiger-like graphics woven throughout. Further, the midsole and outsole carry over the same colors with molded ZoomX support and grippy tread.

Also, a mint green Swoosh cuts across the side panels, while “Twelve” is stitched on the heel. Ja’s logo appears on the tongue in reflective silver. Underfoot, a bright pink emblem pops through the translucent outsole, adding more flair.