Ja Morant’s "Max Volume" Nike Ja 3 Might Be The Wildest Yet

BY Ben Atkinson 42 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-ja-3-max-volume-sneaker-news
Image via @prm.cotd
The Nike Ja 3 “Max Volume” captures the energy of Ja Morant’s game in its most unfiltered, unapologetic form.

The Nike Ja 3 “Max Volume” turns heads with a wild mix of neon pink and purple, matching Ja Morant’s electric playstyle. This isn’t just another colorway, it’s one of the boldest designs we’ve seen on Morant’s third signature silhouette.

Bright, loud, and unapologetic, the shoe looks like it was made for players who want all eyes on them, whether they’re on a fast break or just walking into the gym. Nike and Ja have built something special with this line.

The Ja 1 set the tone with its lightweight build and fast feel. The Ja 2 brought in more structure and style. But the Ja 3? It's shaping up to be the loudest and most experimental yet. From colorways to materials, it’s clear Nike is leaning into Ja’s flair and personality.

The photos here show a bright mesh upper, mismatched purple-and-pink outsole, and icy mint Swoosh. Details like the “Twelve” heel embroidery and Ja Morant’s logo on the tongue keep it personal. Overall, this pair doesn’t just show off, it's built for movement.

Read More: This Year’s Jordan Quai 54 Drop Goes Full Speed Ahead

Nike Ja 3 “Max Volume” Release Date

This Nike Ja 3 features a lightweight mesh upper in high-energy pink with purple tiger-like graphics woven throughout. Further, the midsole and outsole carry over the same colors with molded ZoomX support and grippy tread.

Also, a mint green Swoosh cuts across the side panels, while “Twelve” is stitched on the heel. Ja’s logo appears on the tongue in reflective silver. Underfoot, a bright pink emblem pops through the translucent outsole, adding more flair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Ja Morant's Nike Ja 3 “Max Volume” will release on August 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Read More: Anuel AA Brings His Story To Life In "Sport Love" Reebok Drop

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Ja 2 "Total Orange" Adds Playful Style For Grade School 778
Memphis Grizzlies v Chicago Bulls Sneakers The Nike Ja 2 Goes "Heart Eyes" For Valentine's Day 2025 385
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Ja 1 “Light Silver” Gets Official Images 1445
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Ja Morant's Nike Ja 2 "Coconut Milk" Drops Soon 737