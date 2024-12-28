Nike Ja 2 "Total Orange" Adds Playful Style For Grade School

Certainly one of Ja's more vibrant releases.

The Nike Ja 2 “Total Orange” is a bold, vibrant sneaker designed exclusively for grade school sizes. Its eye-catching design features a dominant total orange upper, accented with neon details for added flair. A vivid pink and black animal print covers the sides, creating a dynamic and energetic look. The signature Swoosh pops in a neon yellow hue, complementing the playful aesthetic. This sneaker stands out with thoughtful details. The heel tab is embroidered with “12 AM,” reflecting Ja Morant’s dedication and work ethic. Meanwhile, the midsole shines in bright orange, flowing seamlessly into a vivid pink outsole for a striking two-tone contrast.

Built for performance, the Nike Ja 2 “Total Orange” offers lightweight construction and exceptional comfort. Its durable materials ensure lasting wear, whether on the court or out and about. At the same time, the vibrant design makes it a must-have for young sneaker enthusiasts. The Nike Ja 2 “Total Orange” perfectly balances style and functionality. Its playful color palette and bold patterns make it unique, while its grade school-only release ensures it caters to young fans looking for standout sneakers. Perfect for active kids, this shoe delivers energy and excitement in every step.

"Total Orange" Nike Ja 2

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a purple rubber outsole combined with a bright orange midsole. Moreover, the uppers are made from a bright orange mesh, complemented by bold purple overlays and accents. Additionally, a striking lemon Swoosh decorates the sides. Lastly, finishing touches include creative Ja Morant branding on the tongues displaying "12 times" and the heels showcasing "12 AM."

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Total Orange” will be released sometime in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they drop. This grade school-exclusive sneaker combines bold design with playful colors. The vibrant orange base and neon accents ensure a standout look. Young fans will love this eye-catching release.

Image via Nike