During a conversation with fans on Instagram Live last week, Usher's ex-wife Tameka Foster revealed that in 2025, she was briefly arrested. According to her, the arrest stemmed from a lapse in car insurance on a company vehicle. She said it all started when she was pulled over for no apparent reason, and an officer let her know that her insurance was not current.

Despite sorting out the issue the very next day, Foster said she didn't realize that she was supposed to appear in court later to show the judge her proof of insurance. She never showed, and as a result, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She didn't know about the warrant until she was on a plane returning home from a trip. Officers boarded the plane and called her name over the loudspeaker. “My heart stopped,” she recalled. “I definitely didn’t think they were going to say I had a warrant for failing to appear.”

When Was Tameka Foster Arrested?

Foster expressed her frustration over the ordeal, offering viewers a few words of advice. “Handle your business," she said. "Stay on point. Make sure all your i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed.”

Now, just a few days after she opened up about the incident, body cam footage of the arrest has been released. In the footage, shared by TMZ, she's seen chatting with her arresting officer after landing in Georgia last summer and being taken to a police station. She made it clear that she was not expecting this, jokingly pleading with the officer to keep news of the arrest under wraps. "I can't even tell my kids this s***," she told him.