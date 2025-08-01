Shannon Sharpe Hit With $20 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Defamation Of Usher Concertgoer

Shannon Sharpe's long week has gotten a bit longer. He is now facing a defamation suit from a woman who attended an Usher concert earlier this year. The suit, filed against Sharpe and Nightcap co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, alleges that the duo made false statements about her love life that she claims caused reputational damage.

During the segment, Sharpe and Ochocinco made jokes about Jimalita Tillman and her "husband" being ready to leave her. Tillman shared a steamy moment with Usher during one of his now-infamous concerts. However, she emphasized that she is not married, nor was she even in a relationship at the time. She also claimed that the false narrative spread across the social media feeds of the defendants, reaching millions of viewers.

Tillman also alleged that she attempted to have the videos removed, but received no response from Shannon Sharpe's team. “Their continued dissemination of these false statements after I publicly clarified my marital status demonstrates a reckless disregard for the truth,” she wrote in court documents. Tillman is seeking $20 million in damages for claims she stated caused her "emotional distress" and affected her reputation.

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe recently settled a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit. The exact payout is unclear, but it is estimated that it was around $23 million. On July 30, ESPN fired him, which was later confirmed by The Athletic. Sharpe was reportedly up for a contract renewal before the lawsuit began, but stepped away from his duties on the network in April to focus on responding to the claims made against him.

"We've been in communication with the legal team of Shay Shay media, who was also representing Shannon Sharpe," Tillman told the US Sun. "They're looking to resolve this matter quickly, and we will probably have more to share upon our next conversation."