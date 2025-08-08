Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson's $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed

The Volume - Nightcap Live Show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe attend The Volume - Nightcap Live Show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco at Redtail on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for The Volume)
Shannon Sharpe has resolved another lawsuit after the former NFL star's bombshell departure from ESPN, late last month.

The $20 million defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson has been dismissed, according to Loren Lorosa. She reports that the two sides likely agreed on a resolution outside of the courtroom. The plaintiff, Jimalita Tillman, said in a statement: “We look forward to future discussions about the positive contributions Mr. Sharpe and I both make to the community. I wish him, his family, and his business endeavors continued success.”

The update comes just days after Tillman, appeared on The Morning Hustle to discuss why she was taking legal action against the two former NFL stars. The drama stemmed from a viral video she appeared in while attending Usher's concert in London, earlier this year. She claimed that Sharpe and Johnson falsely alleged on their podcast, Nightcap, that Tillman was married and now getting a divorce over the moment.

"I'm a private citizen, and in the rules when it comes to that... you better fact check and double check what you're saying and what you're doing, because it's wrong," Tillman said, as caught by Complex. "I'm not a public figure."

She added that the allegation also had a negative impact on her professional life. "Every time I enter a meeting for funding, for programming and activations and things, it comes up. I'm tired of being the punchline when it comes to that aspect," she claimed.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe's Defamation Accuser Explains Why She's Suing Him For $20 Million

Shannon Sharpe ESPN

In other news, ESPN parted ways with Shannon Sharpe, late last month. That move came after he settled a $50 million lawsuit from an anonymous plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe. In her lawsuit, Doe brought forth allegations of rape. 

Even after settling, Sharpe denied all allegations of misconduct. “The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios,” his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, said, according to the New York Post.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Jokes About “Light” Pockets After Settling $50 Million Lawsuit

