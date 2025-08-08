The $20 million defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson has been dismissed, according to Loren Lorosa. She reports that the two sides likely agreed on a resolution outside of the courtroom. The plaintiff, Jimalita Tillman, said in a statement: “We look forward to future discussions about the positive contributions Mr. Sharpe and I both make to the community. I wish him, his family, and his business endeavors continued success.”

The update comes just days after Tillman, appeared on The Morning Hustle to discuss why she was taking legal action against the two former NFL stars. The drama stemmed from a viral video she appeared in while attending Usher's concert in London, earlier this year. She claimed that Sharpe and Johnson falsely alleged on their podcast, Nightcap, that Tillman was married and now getting a divorce over the moment.

"I'm a private citizen, and in the rules when it comes to that... you better fact check and double check what you're saying and what you're doing, because it's wrong," Tillman said, as caught by Complex. "I'm not a public figure."

She added that the allegation also had a negative impact on her professional life. "Every time I enter a meeting for funding, for programming and activations and things, it comes up. I'm tired of being the punchline when it comes to that aspect," she claimed.

In other news, ESPN parted ways with Shannon Sharpe, late last month. That move came after he settled a $50 million lawsuit from an anonymous plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe. In her lawsuit, Doe brought forth allegations of rape.