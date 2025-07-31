Meek Mill Issues Blunt Response To Shannon Sharpe’s ESPN Exit

Earlier this year, Shannon Sharpe was sued by a 21-year-old OnlyFans model who alleged that he sexually assaulted her. She asked for $50 million in damages, alleging that the personality also recorded their sexual encounters and shared them with others without consent. Sharpe denied the allegations.

"Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct — especially the gross lie of 'rape' — and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail," his attorney Lanny Davis said in response to the lawsuit. "He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law."

Sharpe and his anonymous accuser ended up reaching a settlement earlier this month. It's been reported that he allegedly paid her $23 million, though at the time of writing, this has not been confirmed.

Following news of the settlement, it was also reported that ESPN cut ties with Sharpe. “I found out this information a little earlier in the week, and really the only thing that I really asked is, ‘Guys, could we wait until Monday? My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family,” he said during an episode of Nightcap this week. “I said, ‘This coming out will overshadow everything he’s worked his entire life for.’ And, unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way.”

“I really enjoyed my time at ESPN," he added. "They gave me an opportunity to bring my audience that saw me really just grow. They did what they felt they needed to do, I’m at peace with that."