It's been an undoubtedly hectic few weeks for Shannon Sharpe. Earlier this year, he was sued by an OnlyFans model who alleged that he sexually assaulted her. He denied the allegations.

"Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct — especially the gross lie of 'rape' — and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail," his attorney Lanny Davis said in a statement after the suit was filed. "He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law."

Sharpe went on to settle with the woman, who filed anonymously, in July. Allegedly, he paid her $23 million, though this is not confirmed. During a recent episode of Nightcap, he joked with his co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson that he needs the $5900 he owes him. According to him, his pockets are feeling a lot lighter these days, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked.

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

Sharpe hasn't been hit with just one lawsuit recently either. Earlier this month, it was also reported that he and Ochocinco are being sued by an Usher fan named Jimalita Tillman. In the suit, Tillman accuses them of damaging her reputation by making false allegations about her love life. They alleged that her husband wanted a divorce due to a flirty encounter she had with Usher at a show.

“The defendants made and disseminated false and defamatory statements suggesting that I was married and that my husband was filing for divorce due to my participation… I am not married, nor am I currently going through a divorce," she alleges. “Their continued dissemination of these false statements after I publicly clarified my marital status demonstrates a reckless disregard for the truth."