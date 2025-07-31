Shannon Sharpe has spoken out after ESPN announced that the company is parting ways with him on Wednesday. Taking to his Night Cap podcast, the former NFL star addressed the firing, which came after he settled a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of alleged rape. Despite settling the lawsuit, Sharpe still denied “all allegations of coercion or misconduct” in a statement at the time.

“I found out this information a little earlier in the week, and really the only thing that I really asked is, ‘Guys, could we wait until Monday? My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family,” Sharpe said, as caught by The New York Post. “I said, ‘This coming out will overshadow everything he’s worked his entire life for.’ And, unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way.”

Sharpe continued: “I really enjoyed my time at ESPN, they gave me an opportunity to bring my audience that saw me really just grow. They did what they felt they needed to do, I’m at peace with that. I just wish this thing could’ve waited until Monday because I hate the fact that I am overshadowing my brother. First two brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this is what the headline is going to be for the next couple of days.”

Sharpe also apologized to his brother, Sterling, whose Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is on Saturday. Sterling played in the NFL from 1988 to 1994 and was a First-team All-Pro three times. His career ended prematurely, however, after a neck injury.

Shannon Sharpe Allegations

Sharpe previously served as a regular contributor to the popular morning series, First Take. He stepped away from the role back in April after the bombshell lawsuit became public. “At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties. I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me,” Sharpe said at the time. ESPN agreed with the decision at the time, telling Variety in a statement: “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”