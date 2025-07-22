In April of this year, Shannon Sharpe was hit with a lawsuit by a 21-year-old OnlyFans model. In her lawsuit, which was filed anonymously, she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the personality.

She requested $50 million in damages, accusing him of assaulting her amid a "rocky consensual relationship," which allegedy lasted for around two years. Jane Doe also alleged that he recorded their sexual encounters without consent, shared the recordings with others, and more.

Sharpe vehemently denied the allegations. "Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct — especially the gross lie of 'rape' — and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail," his attorney Lanny Davis said at the time. "He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law."

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach Shannon Sharpe on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the two parties have reached a settlement. “Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship,” Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing Doe, told PEOPLE. “After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution."

“All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice," he added.