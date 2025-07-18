Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit Dismissed After Negotiations With Sexual Assault Accuser

There aren't many details about Shannon Sharpe's settlement in this sexual assault lawsuit, whose plaintiff did not attend a recent hearing.

While Shannon Sharpe's commentary has continued, it all fell under heavy context earlier this year. The former NFL player, sports commentator, and media personality received a shocking $50 million lawsuit from an anonymous sexual assault accuser back in April.

However, it looks like that case closed. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, the plaintiff's attorney Tony Buzbee took to the social media platform to share news of a possible settlement.

"On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Form filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client," the post read. "Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I'm pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus [face dismissal] with prejudice."

For those unaware, to dismiss with prejudice means that the Jane Doe cannot refile this claim. Other than this statement, no other details about the dismissal, its terms, any money either party paid, or anything else emerged at press time.

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit Dismissed

Regardless of whether or not we learn of more details, this dismissal of Sharpe's shocking lawsuit should cause a lot of conversation. We will see if he speaks out publicly about the matter or if statements on the case will remain in legal spaces exclusively.

However, Shannon Sharpe's inner circle addressed these accusations... Or at least, someone formerly in it. His ex stylist made a series of jabs at him for his alleged proclivities. But none of that ever made it to a legal setting. As such, they remain unconfirmed allegations.

Throughout this whole process, though, Shannon Sharpe was still able to speak out. He continued his Nightcap podcast with Chad Ochocinco following a break, and we will see whether or not he returns to his previous positions at other companies.

With all this in mind, now fans must wait to see if more information will emerge about this lawsuit's dismissal and its negotiations. Given all the previous discourse, folks are very curious.

