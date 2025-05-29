Shannon Sharpe's Ex Stylist Continues To Call Him Out But Fans Think He's Doing Too Much

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach Shannon Sharpe on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Russell "Hollywood" Simpson, also known as Hollywood Mugler, previously insinuated that he covered up Shannon Sharpe's alleged proclivities.

Shannon Sharpe recently postponed his Nightcap tour with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson amid his sexual assault allegations. This caused a lot of social media debate around the former NFL football player, including some remarks from his former stylist.

For those unaware, Russell "Hollywood" Simpson, also known as Hollywood Mugler, used to work with Sharpe. But as caught by Livebitez on Instagram, he took to the social media platform to send some more shade his way. This comes after Hollywood previously insinuated he covered up the sports commentator's alleged proclivities.

"All over a snow bunny," Hollywoord Mugler reportedly expressed concerning Shannon Sharpe. "Every time somebody play with me their life fall apart... literally," he posted in another IG Story post.

"See when I was around you never heard a single word! I had everything so organized," Hollywood previously alleged. The idea that he allegedly covered anything up is a presumptuous conclusion, though, so take it with a huge grain of salt.

Also, many fans in the comments section of the Instagram post below can't help but raise their eyebrows at this. Some folks think Hollywood is going too far in his attempts to get a response, whether from his former colleague or from the Internet discourse void.

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

Previously on Shannon Sharpe's Nightcap podcast, he explained why he parted ways with his stylist. "Hollywood, he was gay," he remarked. "Okay, that's his life. That's not mine. Hollywood no longer styles me. Why? Because I'm loyal to Shelly [Davis]. She was hurt that, after 20 plus years of being my stylist, that I had gone outside to hire someone else. And someone else was getting the credit when she was there at CBS. She was there when I started at Fox. She was there when I was going out and doing red carpet events. And I never had a problem.

"For me, in my head, I thought I needed someone outside," Sharpe continued. "I didn't buy one thing new when Hollywood started styling me. Everything... I already had it. And a lot of the stuff, she had already put together, but I took it apart. So when he put it back together, it was just what she had put together."

Meanwhile, more celebrities are commenting on Shannon Sharpe's situation. We will see how the allegations against him develop in the media, his career, and the courtroom. For now, not many new updates have emerged since this story's original explosion. At least, when it comes to the alleged assault and battery lawsuit against Sharpe.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
