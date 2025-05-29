Shannon Sharpe recently postponed his Nightcap tour with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson amid his sexual assault allegations. This caused a lot of social media debate around the former NFL football player, including some remarks from his former stylist.

For those unaware, Russell "Hollywood" Simpson, also known as Hollywood Mugler, used to work with Sharpe. But as caught by Livebitez on Instagram, he took to the social media platform to send some more shade his way. This comes after Hollywood previously insinuated he covered up the sports commentator's alleged proclivities.

"All over a snow bunny," Hollywoord Mugler reportedly expressed concerning Shannon Sharpe. "Every time somebody play with me their life fall apart... literally," he posted in another IG Story post.

"See when I was around you never heard a single word! I had everything so organized," Hollywood previously alleged. The idea that he allegedly covered anything up is a presumptuous conclusion, though, so take it with a huge grain of salt.

Also, many fans in the comments section of the Instagram post below can't help but raise their eyebrows at this. Some folks think Hollywood is going too far in his attempts to get a response, whether from his former colleague or from the Internet discourse void.

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

Previously on Shannon Sharpe's Nightcap podcast, he explained why he parted ways with his stylist. "Hollywood, he was gay," he remarked. "Okay, that's his life. That's not mine. Hollywood no longer styles me. Why? Because I'm loyal to Shelly [Davis]. She was hurt that, after 20 plus years of being my stylist, that I had gone outside to hire someone else. And someone else was getting the credit when she was there at CBS. She was there when I started at Fox. She was there when I was going out and doing red carpet events. And I never had a problem.

"For me, in my head, I thought I needed someone outside," Sharpe continued. "I didn't buy one thing new when Hollywood started styling me. Everything... I already had it. And a lot of the stuff, she had already put together, but I took it apart. So when he put it back together, it was just what she had put together."