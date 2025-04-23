Shannon Sharpe Allegedly Threatens To Choke Rape Accuser In Public In New Audio

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 10: Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during 2024 HOPE Global Forum on December 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
According to Shannon Sharpe's attorney Lanny J. Davis, he "categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct."

Shannon Sharpe is facing some disturbing allegations from one of his former girlfriends, but the personality is clinging to his innocence. Earlier this week, the woman filed a $50 million lawsuit against him, accusing him of rape and assault. He's since denied these allegations, both through his attorney Lanny J. Davis and through a video statement of his own.

"Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct -- especially the gross lie of 'rape' -- and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail," Davis said. "He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on facts and the law."

The woman is being represented by Tony Buzbee, a lawyer behind several Diddy lawsuits as well as a now-dropped case against Jay-Z. Earlier today, he shared audio of Sharpe talking to his client on the phone before the suit was filed, which was obtained by TMZ. He claims the recording "provides a fair picture of the relationship shortly before the alleged assault in this case."

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Rape Accuser Appears To Explain Consent To Him In Newly Surfaced Text

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

In it, Sharpe allegedly threatens to choke the woman in public. "I might choke you in public ... big Black guy chokes small white woman," he allegedly said. From there, Sharpe accused her of doing something to him, though he didn't specify what it was during the call.

"This is a very small excerpt with no date or context attached to it," his team noted in response to the audio, per TMZ. They also insist that conversations like this were common in the relationship, but didn't indicate any actual threat of violence.

They pointed to some text messages Sharpe and the woman allegedly exchanged to back up their claims. This included one in which the woman allegedly tells him, "put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while ur f***ing me."

Read More: Stephen A Smith Reacts With Dismay After Shannon Sharpe Leaks Shocking Texts From His Accuser

