Shannon Sharpe Rape Accuser Appears To Explain Consent To Him In Newly Surfaced Text

Earlier this week, Shannon Sharpe was hit with a $50 million civil lawsuit by a woman accusing him of rape and assault. The woman is being represented by Tony Buzbee, the same lawyer behind multiple Diddy lawsuits along with one against Jay-Z, which was dropped in February.

Sharpe's attorney Lanny J. Davis was quick to shut down the allegations on his behalf. "[It] is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations - and it will not succeed," Davis said in part. "He [Sharpe] stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court."

Now, a text message that appears to have been sent on the same day the woman alleges Sharpe raped her has been obtained by TMZ. In it, she seemingly explains the concept of consent to him, also referencing the alleged assault. "I cried when u left because I begged you to put a condom on and not put it in my a** and u didn’t listen. I don’t care what our history is, no means no shannon," the message reads. "Idk how to process this."

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe speaks at AmericasMart Atlanta on June 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

He appeared to ask the woman if he could call her later in response. It's unclear whether or not this phone call ever took place.

News of the text messages comes just a day after Sharpe released a video statement about the lawsuit. Once again, he proclaimed his innocence. In the video, he also said he believes Buzbee could allegedly release a short portion of a "sex tape" that "tries to make [him] look guilty."