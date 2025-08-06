Luenell weighed in on the recent $50 million lawsuit settlement that Shannon Sharpe paid out during an episode of the talk show, Dish Nation, that is circulating on social media. In doing so, the comedian trolled Sharpe and claimed he wasn't interested in speaking with her, but now wants to in the wake of his ESPN departure.

“Was that little slut worth all of that money?” Luenell asked, as caught by Complex. “Shannon Sharpe suffers from the same thing that Dennis Rodman suffers from. I’m ugly, but I made it anyway.” She went on to joke about his fashion choices, remarking: “You have to admire his body because he wears his clothes so obviously tight. He’s a little sus if you ask me.”

From there, she recalled trying to get on his show: “Shannon Sharpe, we tried to get on your show. When you was popular, you didn’t want me. Back then, he didn’t want me, now he’s losing, and he’s all up on me, wants me to do the show. I’m not doing it, Shannon.”

Shannon Sharpe ESPN Firing

ESPN parted ways with Shannon Sharpe, late last month, after he settled a $50 million lawsuit from an anonymous plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe. In her lawsuit, Doe brought forth allegations of rape, which Sharpe denied. “The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios,” his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, said, according to the New York Post.