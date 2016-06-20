nonprofit
- Pop CulturePharrell To Open School For Low-Income Families In VirginiaHe plans to open a group of small private schools for low-income families, starting first in Norfolk. By Madusa S.
- RandomJustin Bieber Spends Time Praying Alongside California PrisonersPop star Justin Bieber visited some SoCal inmates with his pastor. By hnhh
- MusicVic Mensa's Non-Profit Was RobbedVic Mensa says his non-profit organization was robbed of over $40,000 of shoes.By Faysia Green
- MusicFuture To Transform Atlanta Park Into Winter Wonderland For Local FamiliesFuture's nonprofit is creating a winter wonderland. By Noah C
- SocietyDonald Trump & Family Sued For Misusing Charity Money To Finance His CampaignThe president and his family's charity are the focus of a new lawsuit. By David Saric
- NewsThe Yams-Dedicated A$AP Foundation Strives To Raise Awareness On Drug AbuseCelebrate A$AP Yams' birthday by donating to the A$AP Foundation, which seeks to remedy drug abuse with increased awareness and prevention tactics. By Angus Walker
- NewsBig Sean Donates $25,000 To Wayne State University Homelessness ProgramBig Sean donates $25,000 toward an initiative to end homelessness at Wayne State University. By Angus Walker