YesJulz Re-Ignites LeBron James Rumors With Cheeky Social Media Post

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul in game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
YesJulz has been linked to LeBron James in the past, and recently, the influencer came through with a post that had fans talking.

During LeBron James' time with the Miami Heat, there were some rumors linking him to YesJulz. Of course, he was with his wife, Savannah James, at the time, which is a fact that has led to even more speculation.

Naturally, this is a rumor that both sides have largely avoided over the years. Back in October of 2025, she made it abundantly clear that she and LeBron never hooked up. Meanwhile, LeBron has stayed far away from this discourse and has never had to address it directly.

Despite all of this, some fans are still convinced that something happened. YesJulz's latest social media post isn't exactly helping matters. As you will see below, she mimicked the infamous meme of LeBron James in the pool, captioned "smiling through it all, can't believe this is my life."

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YesJulz Mimicks LeBron

As soon as the influencer posted this on her X page, the LeBron fans turned out in droves to give their thoughts. If you check the comments of Julz's post, you will see numerous references to LeBron, as well as GIFs and memes of the NBA superstar. Some even suggested that the Klutch Sports black SUVs will be outside in short order.

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Fans React

LeBron fans on X are a mobilized force. Whenever the legend is brought up in conversation, they find a way to strike, and they do so quickly. YesJulz is the latest person to learn this the hard way.

In the midst of all of this, LeBron still hasn't decided where to play basketball next season. Some believe he should go to the Miami Heat or the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, it appears as though the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are on the table.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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