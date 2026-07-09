YesJulz Re-Ignites LeBron James Rumors With Cheeky Social Media Post

During LeBron James' time with the Miami Heat, there were some rumors linking him to YesJulz. Of course, he was with his wife, Savannah James, at the time, which is a fact that has led to even more speculation.

Naturally, this is a rumor that both sides have largely avoided over the years. Back in October of 2025, she made it abundantly clear that she and LeBron never hooked up. Meanwhile, LeBron has stayed far away from this discourse and has never had to address it directly.

Despite all of this, some fans are still convinced that something happened. YesJulz's latest social media post isn't exactly helping matters. As you will see below, she mimicked the infamous meme of LeBron James in the pool, captioned "smiling through it all, can't believe this is my life."

YesJulz Mimicks LeBron

As soon as the influencer posted this on her X page, the LeBron fans turned out in droves to give their thoughts. If you check the comments of Julz's post, you will see numerous references to LeBron, as well as GIFs and memes of the NBA superstar. Some even suggested that the Klutch Sports black SUVs will be outside in short order.

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Fans React

LeBron fans on X are a mobilized force. Whenever the legend is brought up in conversation, they find a way to strike, and they do so quickly. YesJulz is the latest person to learn this the hard way.