YesJulz has once again denied the rumors of having a romantic relationship with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. She addressed the idea during a livestream with Neon over the weekend, firmly shutting down fans' questions about the situation.

"No, I never did," she said, before the chat continued to spam messages about the rumors. "You got your LeBron question out of this. Let's move forward. Thank you."

When No Jumper shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "She know them black trucks gone show up if she say anything crazy," one user joked. Another remarked: "Lord may my son never sit down and watch another man stream his life." One more theorized: "She did you can tell by her reaction. Most celebrities make them sign a NDA. So they can’t speak on it."

The rumors about YesJulz and LeBron James have been around for a number of years. They most recently resurfaced back in January, after YesJulz reacted in awe to one of his highlights on social media. Her interview with Neon is far from the first time she's shut down the idea of them ever having had a romantic fling.

Is LeBron James Hurt?

YesJulz's discussion with Neon came just days after the start of the 2025-26 NBA Regular season. Despite the Lakers already playing three games, LeBron James has yet to join the team on the court. He's been out with sciatica and has no timeline for a return.