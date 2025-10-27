YesJulz Directly Addresses LeBron James Affair Rumors Once And For All

BY Cole Blake 809 Views
AKOO Patrick Ewing Pre-Launch
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: YesJulz attends the AKOO Patrick Ewing Pre-Launch on February 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
YesJulz has denied ever having had a romantic relationship with LeBron James several times over the years.

YesJulz has once again denied the rumors of having a romantic relationship with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. She addressed the idea during a livestream with Neon over the weekend, firmly shutting down fans' questions about the situation.

"No, I never did," she said, before the chat continued to spam messages about the rumors. "You got your LeBron question out of this. Let's move forward. Thank you."

When No Jumper shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "She know them black trucks gone show up if she say anything crazy," one user joked. Another remarked: "Lord may my son never sit down and watch another man stream his life." One more theorized: "She did you can tell by her reaction. Most celebrities make them sign a NDA. So they can’t speak on it."

The rumors about YesJulz and LeBron James have been around for a number of years. They most recently resurfaced back in January, after YesJulz reacted in awe to one of his highlights on social media. Her interview with Neon is far from the first time she's shut down the idea of them ever having had a romantic fling.

Read More: LeBron James' Incredible Highlight Has YesJulz In Awe And The Internet Reigniting Their Affair Rumors

Is LeBron James Hurt?

YesJulz's discussion with Neon came just days after the start of the 2025-26 NBA Regular season. Despite the Lakers already playing three games, LeBron James has yet to join the team on the court. He's been out with sciatica and has no timeline for a return.

To make matters worse, Luka Dončić is also expected to be out for at least a week as he deals with a left finger sprain and lower left leg contusion. In their absence, Austin Reaves dropped 51 points on Sunday night to help lead the Lakers to their second win of the year. Their record now stands at 2-1 with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers scheduled for Monday night.

Read More: YesJulz Denies Sleeping With LeBron James, Being With Terrence J During Car Crash

