Guide To The Best Military Blue Air Jordans

Overall, there have been some truly incredible Air Jordans over the years. Although there are so many different colorways to choose from, there are certain offerings that stand out compared to others. Fans have developed their favorites that they constantly go back to. One model that has definitely stood the test of time, would be the "Military Blue"colorway. Numerous silhouettes have gotten it, and today, we are looking at four of the best Jumpman examples of "Military Blue."

Jordan Trainer 2 Flyknit "Military Blue"

Image via GOAT

Firstly, we have the Jordan Trainer 2 Flyknit in "Military Blue." One thing that is fun about this shoe is the fact that it is covered in military blue throughout the upper. Meanwhile, the midsole is white. This creates an offering that is packed with color. If you are a huge fan of the aesthetic, then you cannot go wrong with what you're getting over here. We just wish more Jordans took this approach to the colorway.

Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Military Blue"

Image via GOAT

Secondly, we have the Jordan Legacy 312 Low in, you guessed it, "Military Blue." This sneaker is an amalgamation of numerous iconic Jumpman sneakers. The shoe is characterized by the mostly white upper. and "Military Blue" highlights that make their way throughout. It is a sneaker that is both clean and familiar, which makes it a great option for consumers.

Air Jordan 1 Centre Court "Military Blue"

Image via GOAT

Subsequently, we have this Air Jordan 1 Centre Court "Military Blue." This is a shoe that contains a familiar aesthetic as it contains some of the core tenants of the Jordan 1. However, instead of a swoosh, we get a big Wings logo that stretches around the sides. As for the "Military Blue" element here, we get that in the form of a solid color block. It makes for a unique look that embraces some modern art aesthetics.

Jordan 4 Military Blue 2024

Image via GOAT

Lastly, but certainly not least, we have the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" 2024, which can be seen above. Overall, this is an iconic offering that was part of the OG rollout of the Jordan 4 back in 1989. If you are a fan of clean sneakers with a white base and a pop of color, these will be for you. The blue here is gorgeous, and when you add the grey into the mix, there is enough contrast to keep things interesting.

Be sure to let us know which of these sneakers is your favorite, in the comments section down below.