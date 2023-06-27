The Nike Air Force 1 High is a classic shoe known for its timeless design. It features a high-top silhouette and a sturdy leather upper. The shoe provides excellent support and comfort, making it suitable for everyday wear. It has a durable rubber outsole that offers traction and durability. With its iconic Nike branding and simple color options, the Air Force 1 High is a versatile sneaker that can effortlessly complement various outfits. It remains a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

The “White Sundial” colorway is not a colorway that we have seen from Nike before. It’s definitely a bright colorway, but interestingly it doesn’t scream loud. The sneaker is mostly white and features specific pops of color which allow the sneaker to still feel minimalistic. This sneaker is definitely a summer or fall sneaker as the colorway is the perfect summer color scheme. Bright colors and an airy-feeling sneaker is perfect for the hotter months.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Fireberry” Release Details

“White Sundial” Nike Air Force 1 High

Image via Nike

This sneaker features a very clean, two-color scheme. The rubber sole is completely “Sundial Yellow” and the midsole is white. Also, the upper is also white with prominent pops of color. The “Air” on the midsole, Nike Swoosh, Nike tongue logo, and iconic ankle strap all feature the vibrant yellow/orange color. Nike did a very good job of allowing the vibrant accents to play a supporting role. The sneaker isn’t overpowering and complements the Air Force High silhouette perfectly.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 High “White Sundial” will release at some point during 2023, most likely the summer. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it releases. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cacao Wow” Official Photos

[Via]