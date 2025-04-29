Beyoncé Shares Wholesome Moments With Blue Ivy & Rumi Carter To Open "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are no strangers to sharing the stage, but Rumi made a surprise appearance and left fans happy.

But there's a chance that her two girls could be touring with her for the rest of the way. Blue Ivy, now 13, has been gaining more and more onstage experience over the last couple of years now. She made headlines for her presence during the accompanying run for Bey's RENAISSANCE.

Beyoncé will always be the star of the show, but her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi did their best to try and steal some spotlight! Last night, April 28, the Texas musical icon took the stage for the first time for her Cowboy Carter tour. It's running through July 26 and sports 32 dates in nine unique markets across the U.S. and Europe.

