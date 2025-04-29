Beyoncé Shares Wholesome Moments With Blue Ivy & Rumi Carter To Open "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Beyoncé will always be the star of the show, but her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi did their best to try and steal some spotlight! Last night, April 28, the Texas musical icon took the stage for the first time for her Cowboy Carter tour. It's running through July 26 and sports 32 dates in nine unique markets across the U.S. and Europe.
But there's a chance that her two girls could be touring with her for the rest of the way. Blue Ivy, now 13, has been gaining more and more onstage experience over the last couple of years now. She made headlines for her presence during the accompanying run for Bey's RENAISSANCE.
It wasn't always smooth sailing as she grossly received some backlash on the internet when she first started. But she's now seemingly going to be a regular alongside her successful mother and it's great thing. Blue Ivy absolutely killed her dance routines yesterday, especially during the performance of "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM."
Rumi, who's 7, also was there and looking all sorts of adorable. She obviously wasn't tasked with being a part of the backup dancers, but she shared a couple of hugs onstage. Fans were cheering nonetheless though when her and Beyoncé embraced.
Per The Shade Room, Rumi also waved to the crowed multiple times and smiled from ear to ear constantly. How cute! Fans took notice of the heartwarming moments in the outlet's comment section. "Rumi said “ fawk rehearsals, haye yall “😂😍." "Rumi’s excitement is absolutely tear jerking🥹 she’s so freaking cute."
Folks also had a lot of positive feedback for Blue Ivy, especially with how committed she is to help her mom have a successful time onstage. "Blue takes her job as Beyoncé’s daughter very serious… the legacy will continue," one user predicts. "Blue is dancing like the rent is due!" another adds.
Hopefully, we can expect even more funny and great moments as Beyoncé continues her Cowboy Carter tour. There surely will be in our opinion, especially with the epic 40-song setlist that she's going to be rolling out every night. She pulled tracks from the accompanying album, RENAISSANCE, and even 2016's Lemonade.