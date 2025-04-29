Beyoncé Shares Wholesome Moments With Blue Ivy & Rumi Carter To Open "Cowboy Carter" Tour

BY Zachary Horvath 97 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are no strangers to sharing the stage, but Rumi made a surprise appearance and left fans happy.

Beyoncé will always be the star of the show, but her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi did their best to try and steal some spotlight! Last night, April 28, the Texas musical icon took the stage for the first time for her Cowboy Carter tour. It's running through July 26 and sports 32 dates in nine unique markets across the U.S. and Europe.

But there's a chance that her two girls could be touring with her for the rest of the way. Blue Ivy, now 13, has been gaining more and more onstage experience over the last couple of years now. She made headlines for her presence during the accompanying run for Bey's RENAISSANCE.

It wasn't always smooth sailing as she grossly received some backlash on the internet when she first started. But she's now seemingly going to be a regular alongside her successful mother and it's great thing. Blue Ivy absolutely killed her dance routines yesterday, especially during the performance of "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM."

Rumi, who's 7, also was there and looking all sorts of adorable. She obviously wasn't tasked with being a part of the backup dancers, but she shared a couple of hugs onstage. Fans were cheering nonetheless though when her and Beyoncé embraced.

Read More: Tyreek Hill Traffic Stop Bodycam Footage: What We Know

Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist

Per The Shade Room, Rumi also waved to the crowed multiple times and smiled from ear to ear constantly. How cute! Fans took notice of the heartwarming moments in the outlet's comment section. "Rumi said “ fawk rehearsals, haye yall “😂😍." "Rumi’s excitement is absolutely tear jerking🥹 she’s so freaking cute."

Folks also had a lot of positive feedback for Blue Ivy, especially with how committed she is to help her mom have a successful time onstage. "Blue takes her job as Beyoncé’s daughter very serious… the legacy will continue," one user predicts. "Blue is dancing like the rent is due!" another adds.

Hopefully, we can expect even more funny and great moments as Beyoncé continues her Cowboy Carter tour. There surely will be in our opinion, especially with the epic 40-song setlist that she's going to be rolling out every night. She pulled tracks from the accompanying album, RENAISSANCE, and even 2016's Lemonade.

Read More: Diddy Lawyer Responds After Mogul Reportedly Faces $100M Default Judgment To Michigan Inmate: Everything To Know

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Music Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Carter Breaks Blue Ivy's Hot 100 Record 1.9K
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music We Now Know Beyoncé’s Epic 40-Track Setlist For The "Cowboy Carter" Tour 606
Tina Knowles Beyonce Won Album Of The Year Cowboy Carter Music News Music Tina Knowles Still Can't Believe Beyonce Won Album Of The Year Grammy For "COWBOY CARTER" 468
Christopher Polk/Getty Images Gram Blue Ivy Is Nearly As Tall As Beyoncé: See New Picture 168.6K