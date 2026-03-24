Jay-Z Reveals "Heartbreak" And "Uncontrollable Anger" Over Tony Buzbee Lawsuit

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
During a recent conversation with GQ, Jay-Z spoke at length about the Tony Buzbee civil case, and how it broke his heart.

Last year, Jay-Z was hit with a civil lawsuit in which a woman accused him of rape. The lawsuit was being brought forward by Tony Buzbee, who is known for taking these kinds of cases. At the time, many were quick to throw dirt on Jay's name and make him out to be a monster. Of course, these were all just allegations, and many were jumping the gun.

Eventually, the lawsuit against Jay-Z was dropped. The accuser withdrew the suit in February of 2025, and from there, a legal battle ensued. Jay attempted to sue Tony Buzbee and his accuser for defamation. While the judge eventually tossed out that suit, there is no denying that Buzbee's reputation has been tarnished.

As for Jay-Z, the aftereffects from the lawsuit are still taking their toll. In an interview with Frazier Tharpe of GQ, he was brutally honest about just how much this situation affected him. He named Buzbee directly, noting that he couldn't believe someone would be so callous with heavy allegations.

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

Jay-Z On Tony Buzbee Situation

"That whole [lawsuit thing], that shit took a lot out of me. I was angry. I haven’t been that angry in a long time, uncontrollable anger," Jay-Z explained. "You don’t put that on someone—that’s a thing that you better be super sure. It used to be like that. You had to be super sure before you put those kind of things on a person. Especially a person like me. Even when we were doing the worst things, we had those kind of rules. There was a line: no women, no kids. You hear those sayings, but those are the things that I took from the street. We lived and died by that. So it’s strict for me, like it meant a lot to me.

It is certainly easy to see why Jay-Z would feel this way. After all, there are still people out there taking the initial allegations at face value.

Quite frankly, it is nice to see Jay-Z speaking so candidly about these kinds of things. It is very rare that we get these kinds of unfiltered answers from the legend. It is only every few years that we see him come through with a new interview, and in this one, GQ clearly went above and beyond.

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Celebrities Attend The Miami Dolphins Vs New York Jets Game Music Cash Cobain Claims Jay-Z Is About To "Shake The World" With New Music
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Jay-Z Believes Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef Is Proof That Battling Has Gone Too Far
NBA: All Star Game-Skills Contests Music Kanye West Thinks Kendrick Lamar Should Call For Diddy's Freedom At The Super Bowl
Comments 1