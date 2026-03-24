Jay-Z Reveals "Heartbreak" And "Uncontrollable Anger" Over Tony Buzbee Lawsuit

Last year, Jay-Z was hit with a civil lawsuit in which a woman accused him of rape. The lawsuit was being brought forward by Tony Buzbee, who is known for taking these kinds of cases. At the time, many were quick to throw dirt on Jay's name and make him out to be a monster. Of course, these were all just allegations, and many were jumping the gun.

Eventually, the lawsuit against Jay-Z was dropped. The accuser withdrew the suit in February of 2025, and from there, a legal battle ensued. Jay attempted to sue Tony Buzbee and his accuser for defamation. While the judge eventually tossed out that suit, there is no denying that Buzbee's reputation has been tarnished.

As for Jay-Z, the aftereffects from the lawsuit are still taking their toll. In an interview with Frazier Tharpe of GQ, he was brutally honest about just how much this situation affected him. He named Buzbee directly, noting that he couldn't believe someone would be so callous with heavy allegations.

Jay-Z On Tony Buzbee Situation

"That whole [lawsuit thing], that shit took a lot out of me. I was angry. I haven’t been that angry in a long time, uncontrollable anger," Jay-Z explained. "You don’t put that on someone—that’s a thing that you better be super sure. It used to be like that. You had to be super sure before you put those kind of things on a person. Especially a person like me. Even when we were doing the worst things, we had those kind of rules. There was a line: no women, no kids. You hear those sayings, but those are the things that I took from the street. We lived and died by that. So it’s strict for me, like it meant a lot to me.

It is certainly easy to see why Jay-Z would feel this way. After all, there are still people out there taking the initial allegations at face value.