Jay-Z Gets Major Help In His Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee

BY Zachary Horvath
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Jay-Z's legal pursuit of Tony Buzbee is still active thanks to a recent ruling by an Alabama judge to move the case elsewhere.

Jay-Z's second attempt to sue Tony Buzbee for defamation/extortion is getting a major lift. Thanks to Alabama judge, Terry Moorer, his case is not going anywhere. The latter attempted to have this suit tossed in June 2025 over what he saw as jurisdictional issues.

Hov sent this into Alabama, where the woman (who anonymously accused him of rape) lives. Buzbee tried to argue there was zero connection there. Instead, he felt it should have been dealt with in New York. That's where Jane Doe had claimed her alleged assault took place.

On top of this lawsuit staying alive, it's now going to New York. While this doesn't signal that Jay-Z is going a win this case for sure, it does present opportunities to lead to a victory.

Potentially, the Jane Doe, who's also named in this suit against Buzbee, may have to reveal her identity going forward.

The legal documents caught by Complex highlight that. "In the interest of justice, by separate order, the case will be transferred to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The motions to dismiss filed by all defendants… and the motions to proceed using a pseudonym remain pending for resolution by the gaining court."

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Jay-Z Speaks On Tony Buzbee Lawsuit

Buzbee didn't reply for comment to the outlet; however, he did get into it with folks like DDOT on social media. After taunting him following this development, the controversial lawyer responded with a snide remark.

"The case was filed against me in Alabama because they thought the law was more favorable there. It got kicked out of Alabama. Meaning it got kicked out of a state they wanted it in where they thought they had a legal advantage. And you call that a loss for me? You aren’t very smart. Reading cures ignorance. Try it," he clapped back.

Back in March 2025, when Jay-Z legally fired back, he claimed that the woman accusing him of rape only was in it to try and pry money from him. Moreover, he said that the suit had "no legal merit" despite Buzbee standing by his client.

Hov recently opened up about how much this entire situation affected him in his interview earlier this month with GQ's Frazier Tharpe. "I was really heartbroken by like everything that occurred... I haven't been that angry in a long time. Uncontrollable anger. Like, you don't put that on someone," he said.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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