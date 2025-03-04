Tony Buzbee Goes Scorched Earth On Jay-Z Following Lawsuit Against Jane Doe

Tony Buzbee goes after Jay-Z
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Tony Buzbee attends the unveiling of Paul Giamatti Fundraiser for the Denali Foundation at the Yale Club on October 24, 2019 in New York City.
Tony Buzbee is a lawyer who has caught a lot of flack over the years and his latest battle has been against Jay-Z.

Tony Buzbee and Jay-Z have been going back and forth in the media over the last few months and it doesn't seem like this will stop anytime soon. A few months ago, the Texas-based lawyer filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy, claiming the two men sexually abused his client. Overall, the allegations were from a party that supposedly happened a couple of decades ago. Not long after the filing of this shocking lawsuit, Hov came out and vehemently denied the allegations. Subsequently, a few months later, the lawsuit was pulled.

With Jay-Z taking a huge hit to his reputation, there was speculation that he would be hitting back in a big way. Last night, that is exactly what he did as according to various reports, the music mogul filed a lawsuit against Jane Doe, Tony Buzbee, and lawyer David Fortney. The official reasoning behind the lawsuit was "malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation." Unsurprisingly, Buzbee has already clapped back in a lengthy statement.

Who is Tony Buzbee?

Tony Buzbee is adamant that Jane Doe is standing by her story and that the quotes mentioned in Jay's lawsuit are being attributed to the wrong person. The lawyer also accused Jay-Z of having his investigators harass Buzbee and his team. Furthermore, he went on to say the lawsuit is frivolous and he won't be intimidated. It is a strong statement, but that is par for the course with Buzbee.

This is a very serious ongoing legal situation and there is no telling how long it will play out for. The reputations of Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee hang in the balance here. If Buzbee goes down, his entire practice as a lawyer will be in question. Meanwhile, Jay is looking to protect everything he has built over the last three decades. Neither is backing down and that will certainly lead to a messy legal fallout.

