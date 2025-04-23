Jay-Z Rape Accuser Looks To Dismiss His Defamation Suit Against Her

Jay-Z is now being stepped to by his still anonymous rape accuser as she looks to dismiss his defamation lawsuit. The Alabama woman filed the motion Tuesday per TMZ and did so with prejudice. In court talk that means that Hov will not be able to re-file.

Overall, her argument is that because her initial sexual assault claims were in legal writing. She's entitled to have that ability and moreover, the claims she made in the interview with NBC were the same ones in said documents.

The outlet did reach out to Jay-Z and his team about this new development. However, they have yet to hear anything at press time. Just to make things extra clear, Hov sued Jane Doe's legal rep in the case, Tony Buzbee.

Jay-Z And Tony Buzbee

He's also filed to dismiss the suit, which Jay-Z sent in back on March 3. Buzbee issued a lengthy and heated reply when the filing went through, and it spawned yet another verbally intense chapter in their saga. The courtroom battle over this is still going on by the way, with both Jay-Z and Buzbee's lawyer trading shots.

For example, the former's said, "[Tony is] destroying his [Jay-Z] reputation, destroying his career. That if he wouldn’t pay something of substance, [he would be] accused of having raped a 13-year-old girl. I cannot imagine how much more evidence [Carter] could ever present to support his claims at this stage of the case without discovery. We have evidence of two people in a conspiracy, likely a criminal conspiracy. I’m not going to apologize for using the word 'criminal.'"