Jay-Z Rape Accuser Looks To Dismiss His Defamation Suit Against Her

BY Zachary Horvath 1075 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Khaled Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Jay-Z attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
On March 3, Jay-Z filed his defamation lawsuit against the Jane Doe who accused him of SA, as well as Tony Buzbee.

Jay-Z is now being stepped to by his still anonymous rape accuser as she looks to dismiss his defamation lawsuit. The Alabama woman filed the motion Tuesday per TMZ and did so with prejudice. In court talk that means that Hov will not be able to re-file.

Overall, her argument is that because her initial sexual assault claims were in legal writing. She's entitled to have that ability and moreover, the claims she made in the interview with NBC were the same ones in said documents.

The outlet did reach out to Jay-Z and his team about this new development. However, they have yet to hear anything at press time. Just to make things extra clear, Hov sued Jane Doe's legal rep in the case, Tony Buzbee.

Read More: 2025 Grammy Predictions & Picks: Can “Not Like Us” Secure Kendrick Lamar Another Victory?

Jay-Z And Tony Buzbee
2022 NBA Finals - Game One
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Rapper, Jay-Z is seen following the conclusion of Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He's also filed to dismiss the suit, which Jay-Z sent in back on March 3. Buzbee issued a lengthy and heated reply when the filing went through, and it spawned yet another verbally intense chapter in their saga. The courtroom battle over this is still going on by the way, with both Jay-Z and Buzbee's lawyer trading shots.

For example, the former's said, "[Tony is] destroying his [Jay-Z] reputation, destroying his career. That if he wouldn’t pay something of substance, [he would be] accused of having raped a 13-year-old girl. I cannot imagine how much more evidence [Carter] could ever present to support his claims at this stage of the case without discovery. We have evidence of two people in a conspiracy, likely a criminal conspiracy. I’m not going to apologize for using the word 'criminal.'"

As for the latter's, his overall argument was that Buzbee was just doing his job. "This is a well-funded powerful figure who is trying to punish lawyers for doing what lawyers do. Mr. Carter is obviously really mad and determined to use his resources to send a message to lawyers and plaintiffs everywhere."

Read More: Chris Brown’s $500M Lawsuit Lashes Out At "A History Of Violence": A Closer Look

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Jay-Z & Tony Buzbee's Lawyers Go To War In Court 840
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Society Jay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal Dispute 5.2K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.7K
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show Relationships Jay-Z & Beyonce Go On First Public Outing Since Hov's Sexual Assault Lawsuit's Dismissal 3.5K