rape accuser
- GossipChris Brown Posts Audio Messages From Alleged Rape Accuser: "I Really Just Wanna F*ck With You Again"The audio messages shared by Chris Brown seemingly cast doubt on his alleged rape accuser's story.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTrey Songz Accused Of Rape By Former UNLV Basketball Star Dylan GonzalezAthlete and artist Dylan Gonzalez explicitly called Trey Songz "a rapist" on Twitter on New Year's Eve.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsMan Wanted Kobe Bryant To Pay $3 Million To Kill Rape Accuser: ReportKobe Bryant and his team sent Patrick Graber's request to authorities after receiving the strange letter in 2003.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Claims Rape Accuser Ruined His Career, Files CountersuitBrown says the original lawsuit was a revenge plot.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChris Brown's Accuser Wants Rape Investigation Continued After He Leaves FranceEven if Chris Brown is not in France, the woman accusing him of rape is certain the investigation will move forward.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Rape Accuser Claims She Was Not Physically ThreatenedShe was under "great psychological pressure"By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNelly Reaches Settlement With Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape: ReportNelly is officially off the hook in his rape case.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRussell Simmons Demands $35K From Rape Accuser For "Baseless" Lawsuit: ReportRussell Simmons fires back at his rape accuser.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God's Rape Accuser Takes Case To State Supreme Court: ReportC Tha God's accuser reportedly claims that he continues to violate her on the radio and social media.By Aron A.
- MusicSmooky Margielaa Was Reportedly Not Present During Alleged Rape In SpainThe concert venue has confirmed that Smooky Margielaa was not present during the reported rape earlier this week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSmooky Margielaa Responds To Allegations Of Rape In Spain, States They Are FalseThe A$AP Mob cannot catch a break.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Wife Camille Criticizes Her Husband's Accusers & Verdict: ReportCamille is not convinced. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNelly's Rape Accuser Claims The Assault Ruined Her LifeMonique Greene says Nelly incident has cost her jobs and her reputation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicToo Short Has Texts From His Rape Accuser Allegedly Proving ConsentToo Short says he has the evidence to prove that the accusations against him are false.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTreach Thinks Tupac's Rape Accuser Is Seeking AttentionTreach isn't down with the recent allegations against Tupac. By Mitch Findlay