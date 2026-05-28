Real Report

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Uncle Murda Believes Jay-Z Is Going To Respond To Drake
Drake had some slick lines for Jay-Z on his album "ICEMAN," and Uncle Murda believes this is going to lead to a response.
By
Alexander Cole
May 28, 2026