JAŸ-Z Announces "Reasonable Doubt" 30th Anniversary Shows In Paris And Los Angeles

BY Alexander Cole
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Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
JAŸ-Z is looking to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Reasonable Doubt" with shows in Paris and Los Angeles this Fall.

JAŸ-Z is having a big year so far. Earlier in 2026, the legendary artist announced three Yankee Stadium shows. These are set to go down on July 10, 11, and 12. They will be paying homage to his classic albums, Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

Just a couple of weekends ago, JAŸ-Z broke the internet with a Roots Picnic freestyle in which he took some shots at Drake, Tory Lanez, Kanye West, and even Nicki Minaj. Furthermore, there are now rumblings that a JAŸ-Z album is on the horizon.

Today, Hov kept the good times rolling by announcing two new Stadium shows this Fall as he continues to celebrate the release of Reasonable Doubt. The first show will go down in Paris at the Stade De France on September 10th. Subsequently, there will be a concert at SoFi Stadium on October 23rd.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

JAŸ-Z To Perform This Fall

For those looking to cop tickets, they will be going on sale this Friday, June 12, at 10 AM EST. Overall, these tickets are going to be extremely difficult to come by. However, there is always a chance that a second show is added in each city. Originally, there were only going to be two concerts at Yankee Stadium, although that eventually changed when the demand became too high.

Ultimately, these shows are going to be exciting for all of the fans out there. It is all just further proof that JAŸ-Z is back outside and is ready to show people he is still here.

One can't help but wonder if any of this means an album is on the horizon. It almost feels like an inevitability at this point.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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