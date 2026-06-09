JAŸ-Z Announces "Reasonable Doubt" 30th Anniversary Shows In Paris And Los Angeles

JAŸ-Z is having a big year so far. Earlier in 2026, the legendary artist announced three Yankee Stadium shows. These are set to go down on July 10, 11, and 12. They will be paying homage to his classic albums, Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

Just a couple of weekends ago, JAŸ-Z broke the internet with a Roots Picnic freestyle in which he took some shots at Drake, Tory Lanez, Kanye West, and even Nicki Minaj. Furthermore, there are now rumblings that a JAŸ-Z album is on the horizon.

Today, Hov kept the good times rolling by announcing two new Stadium shows this Fall as he continues to celebrate the release of Reasonable Doubt. The first show will go down in Paris at the Stade De France on September 10th. Subsequently, there will be a concert at SoFi Stadium on October 23rd.

JAŸ-Z To Perform This Fall

For those looking to cop tickets, they will be going on sale this Friday, June 12, at 10 AM EST. Overall, these tickets are going to be extremely difficult to come by. However, there is always a chance that a second show is added in each city. Originally, there were only going to be two concerts at Yankee Stadium, although that eventually changed when the demand became too high.

Ultimately, these shows are going to be exciting for all of the fans out there. It is all just further proof that JAŸ-Z is back outside and is ready to show people he is still here.