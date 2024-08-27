Druski & Joe Budden Share A Cringe-Worthy Chest Bump In New Commercial: Watch

Meet two of PrizePicks' newest ambassadors.

Druski and Joe Budden are in somewhat different industries and really don't have any history together. However, they are now connecting for a new commercial. According to a tweet from a user who goes by SOUND, the comedian and rapper turned podcaster are essentially brand ambassadors for PrizePicks. If you don't know, it's a daily fantasy sports app/website that allows people to place prop bets on professional and college athletes from numerous leagues. However, you aren't competing against other players, just the stats. If you pick the correct over or under for an individual's numbers, then you win money. In the 30-second commercial, both Budden and Druski are trying to decide who they want to place bets on.

Ultimately, they go on to make the correct picks --with help from Joe-- and they celebrate by chest bumping each other at the party later on. It's both funny and cringe-worthy in the best way possible. According to Vibe, newcomer to the brand, Joe Budden, expressed his excitement about working with PrizePicks moving forward. "PrizePicks is fun, fresh, simple to use, and most importantly for me, not afraid to take risks. Nothing about PrizePicks feels like the old guard being run by old rules, they’re truly a great organization that isn’t afraid to embrace creativity and that’s paramount to me".

Who Had A Druski & Joe Budden Commercial On Their Bingo Card?

For Druski, he's the "veteran". He recently signed a partnership deal with the betting company which will include him putting together "social skits, an original short-form series for YouTube, and a co-branded line of exclusive merchandise". "I’m fired up to work with PrizePicks, we’ve done some cool stuff over the years and I’m excited to keep it coming", Druski said. If you had this happening on your 2024 bingo card, then we salute you.

What are your thoughts on Joe Budden and Druski being in the newest PrizePicks commercial together? Is their moment on-screen cringey or funny? Do you expect them to develop some sort of friendship after this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Druski and Joe Budden. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of pop culture and music.