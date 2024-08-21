Joe Budden Debunks Reports About "Freedom" Of Drake's Licensing Deal

Joe Budden says fans are being misled.

Joe Budden has sought out to clarify what he believes to be one of the "biggest myths" in the music industry. He says artists like Drake, who have reportedly retained more freedom by entering into a partnership with a record label, are being misled. Budden began by citing a specific report that claimed Drake inked a licensing deal with UMG that gives him fully control over the creative direction of his music and when he releases it.

"I wanna let the audience and anybody listening know that that is one of the biggest myths that the music industry is pushing upon naive and ignorant people today, that a licensing deal means freedom," Budden began. "Listen to Joe Budden even if you don't trust me. It does not. A licensing deal does not mean you have freedom to do whatever the f*ck you want. Actually, it means the exact opposite. It means, 'You keep it.' That's the label telling you that they don't wanna be liable for none of your sh*t no way. You keep it. That's not where the value is. We're just gonna share in this license. And for us to agree to do that, here's what you have to agree to do and most of the artists cave. That's the negotiating table."

Drake Attends The Billboard Music Awards

US rapper Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

"I just think a lot of artists and creators are being fooled with the new word tricks," Budden concluded. Fans on social media have been having mixed responses to his take. One wrote: "Whenever it come to Joe and his opinion on drake I take with huge grain of salt." Another countered: "He’s 100 percent correct about licensing. You ain’t gotta believe it, but facts are facts. Those in the business know."

Joe Budden Discusses Drake's Licensing Deal