Drake is back with another album. Her Loss sees the 6 God teaming up with 21 Savage, and reigniting some beefs along the way.

Drake and 21 Savage have a lot on their mind, and cover a variety of topics on the new project. One of the more eyebrow-raising claims comes from Drizzy. On “Major Distribution,” Drake seems to confirm the rumors that he signed a record deal for $500 million.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Drake is seen during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the song, the Toronto rapper says, “Bad Bunny numbers it’s a robbery / Five-hundred million just for Aubrey.” Fans are guessing this is in reference to Drake re-signing with Universal earlier in 2022. At the time, outlets reported that he walked away with $400 million. On “Major Distribution,” Drizzy seems to want to set the record straight.

At the time of signing, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge explained to Variety why the “expansive, multi-faceted” contract was worth it for UMG. According to Grainge, the deal would cover all of Drizzy’s “recordings, publishing, merchandise and visual media projects.” One insider called the agreement “LeBron-sized.”

According to HipHopDX, the deal most likely occurred after Drake completed his previous contractual obligations with Scorpion. It was his fifth studio album which came out in 2018. The rapper may have alluded to the titanic deal on his “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” back in March, which he released as part of Scary Hours 2 and featured Rick Ross.

“360 upfront, it all comes full circle,” he said on the song. According to this line, the deal exceeded even Drake’s own expectations.

The Toronto rapper’s $500 million line isn’t the only bar that’s got fans’ attention on Her Loss. One of the most notable lyrics was found in “Circo Loco.” On the track, Drizzy raps, “Linking with the opps, b***h, I did that shit for J Prince/ B***h, I did it for the mob ties.”

Fans quickly realized this line was in reference to Drake performing with Kanye West at the Free Larry Hoover concert in LA. Kanye realized this as well, and responded on Twitter, writing, “Enough already. I done gave this man his flowers multiple times. Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game. Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts. It’s kingdom time. Love Drake.”

[via]